Cassie Ventura’s Mom Testifies That Diddy Demanded $20,000 from Her

On Tuesday, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s mother took the stand in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering trial. According to Rolling Stone, Regina Ventura’s 40-minute testimony included the bombshell claims that Combs not only threatened her daughter’s life and to release footage of her forced participation in “freak offs,” but demanded she pay him $20,000 to “recoup money” for investing in her daughter’s career.

