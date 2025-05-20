Cassie Ventura’s Mom Testifies That Diddy Demanded $20,000 from Her

"He was trying to hurt my daughter," Ventura said on the stand on Tuesday.

May 20, 2025
On Tuesday, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s mother took the stand in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering trial. According to Rolling Stone, Regina Ventura’s 40-minute testimony included the bombshell claims that Combs not only threatened her daughter’s life and to release footage of her forced participation in “freak offs,” but demanded she pay him $20,000 to “recoup money” for investing in her daughter’s career.

Regina claimed that, in December 2011, Cassie sent her a letter claiming Combs was threatening to release videos from the “freak offs” after she began a relationship with Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi. She also told Regina that Combs was threatening to have someone “hurt” her and Mescudi, and that he would not be in the United States when it happened. During this time, Regina claimed that Combs also contacted her directly to ask for $20,000 to make up for what he did for Cassie’s career.

 
