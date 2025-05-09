Celebrity Kids Can Be Comrades Too

It’s basic fact that nine out of every ten celebrities have bad politics. It’s not their fault. They just belong in another tax bracket and therefore exist in an alternate reality. But every now and again, their spawn offers a small measure of hope. Just look at Violet Affleck, Kai Schreiber, and Zaya Wade. Now, another has joined their ranks.

This week, the 18-year-old daughter of Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard was arrested alongside anti-genocide protestors at Columbia University.

Per the New York Post, Ramona, who’s enrolled at the university, was among a group of nearly 80 people who stormed Butler Library as fellow students prepared for final exams. Once inside the library, protestors hung large signs over bookshelves and wrote “Columbia Will Burn” on a glass case inside the library. Two people were reportedly injured while protestors were issued a written notice to appear in court for criminal trespassing.

“We are reviewing the visa status of the trespassers and vandals who took over Columbia University’s library,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio tweeted after the protest made headlines. “Pro-Hamas thugs are no longer welcome in our great nation.” So, now we’re just tweeting about disappearing dissenters? Sick!

Anyway, I know she has a certain measure of privilege and can get arrested without much fear of retribution, but good for Ramona! Not everyone who has that privilege is actually doing the same—especially given everything that’s currently happening to vocally anti-genocide students at Columbia and other universities across the country. Her presence at the protest is as cool (if not more) as the eldest Affleck child being a Marxist and lecturing the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on the importance of implementing measures to protect vulnerable Americans from the potentially devastating impacts of long covid and other post-viral conditions. Or, Elon Musk’s daughter dragging him to hell and back on the cover of Teen Vogue.

Personally, I hate the term “the kids are alright” because they’re so obviously not. But I am somewhat heartened by stories like this.

