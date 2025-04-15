Celebs Blast (Off) Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez for Ridiculous Space Trip

Celebs (and brands) have not held back their thoughts on Monday’s Blue Origin mission that sent Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, and three actual scientists who deserve it to space for 11 minutes. What was the point of the billion-dollar trip besides being an ad for Jeff Bezos’s rocket company and Perry’s already-failing world tour? The rich and famous seemed as stumped as the rest of us.

The backlash originally kicked off last week, when Olivia Munn criticized the trip on Today with Jenna and Friends, saying, “I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now… Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?” (That is cool to say, Olivia! Believe in yourself.)

Following Blue Origin’s touchdown on Monday morning, Emily Ratajkowski posted a TikTok calling the trip “end times shit,” and calling out the women for “saying that you care about Mother Earth…and you’re going in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?”

And where Munn and Ratajowski go, other celebrity cool girls who “get” it will follow. Another famous Olivia—Olivia Wilde—reposted a meme of Katy Perry kissing the ground after landing (reminder she was in space for less than 15 minutes) with the caption, “Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess.” Amy Schumer also got in there.