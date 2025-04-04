Olivia Munn’s Take on the All-Women Space Crew Is Sending Me (to the Moon)

Every now and again, this nation’s celebrity news cycle has the power to perplex me enough to audibly wonder: “Am I insane?” Some recent examples: Jonathan Majors‘ public rehabilitation arc aided in part by The Hollywood Reporter, Sherri Shepherd, and soon, Keke Palmer; literally any report about Kanye “Ye” West; and, of course, Elle‘s truly galling cover of the all-female space crew. Fortunately, Olivia Munn just provided proof that I am not alone in my bewilderment regarding the latter.

“What are they doing? Like why? You know what I mean?” Munn wondered about the mission’s purpose during her stint as Jenna Bush Hager‘s Today co-host on Thursday. “I know that this is probably not the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now.”