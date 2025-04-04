Olivia Munn’s Take on the All-Women Space Crew Is Sending Me (to the Moon)

Every now and again, this nation’s celebrity news cycle has the power to perplex me enough to audibly wonder: “Am I insane?” Some recent examples: Jonathan Majors‘ public rehabilitation arc aided in part by The Hollywood Reporter, Sherri Shepherd, and soon, Keke Palmer; literally any report about Kanye “Ye” West; and, of course, Elle‘s truly galling cover of the all-female space crew. Fortunately, Olivia Munn just provided proof that I am not alone in my bewilderment regarding the latter.
“What are they doing? Like why? You know what I mean?” Munn wondered about the mission’s purpose during her stint as Jenna Bush Hager‘s Today co-host on Thursday. “I know that this is probably not the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now.”
If you missed it, the cover story featured the crew, which includes Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist and activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, discussing their hopes and dreams for the 11-minute mission. To summarize: to make space and science “glam.”
The cover proved to be a hot topic for the co-hosts, with Bush Hager doing the back-breaking work of relaying their quotes to Munn, who clearly hadn’t read the story. Among the notable details was some of the crew’s intention to go to space in full makeup. Sánchez, for example, asked, “Who would not get glam before the flight?!” and added the possibility of “lash extensions flying in the capsule.” Perry, too, offered this gem of a quote: “We are going to put the ‘ass’ in astronaut.”
“They are getting their hair done, their makeup done, even eyelash extensions,” Bush Hager told a speechless Munn. When she was able to find the words, Munn then asked, “They said this out loud?”
“Also, you know, I just think about—I know that this is probably obnoxious—but like, it’s so much money to go to space,” Munn added. “You know, there are a lot of people that can’t even afford eggs.”
Bleak as it may sound, it’s actually kind of bold of Munn to be so critical during an hour of Today known exclusively for glorifying the gluttony of her fellow celebrities. I, personally, haven’t had this much fun watching a Today segment featuring Bush Hager since…well, probably ever. Dubious personal decisions aside, good for her!
- Meghan McCain thinks Carrie Coon‘s “Laurie” on The White Lotus is just a “progressive liberal who is sleeping with hotel staff and showing her tits to everyone.” Yeah…that’s why she’s the best character. [Decider]
- Bickering Beckham Brothers? Oh no! [E! News]
- Bummer for whoever was sitting behind Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of Good Night, and Good Luck. [People]
- Lindsey Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis brought a Freaky Friday 2 preview to CinemaCon. [Page Six]
- Speaking of CinemaCon: Audiences heard Jeremy Allen White‘s singing voice for the first time in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic. [Variety]
- Cheech Marin played a role in Glen Powell‘s skyward career trajectory. Somehow, I am not surprised. [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Oh good, Mel Gibson can own a gun again. [TMZ]
- The Rachel Zegler smear campaign continues: now she’s being blamed for Disney’s stalling on another live-action princess movie. Anyone else of the mind that we don’t need one anyway?[Daily Mail]