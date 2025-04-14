Gayle King Says 11-Minute Vanity Mission to Space Was a Reminder to ‘Do Better’

It’s official: Thanks to the first all-woman flight crew’s vanity mission via a billionaire, space and science are now glam. Could you feel that paradigm shift this morning? I know I certainly did.

On Monday, Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist and activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn completed an 11-minute trip to space on a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket brought to you by Jeff Bezos. According to CBS, the six women launched from Van Horn, Texas, flew just above the Kármán line (a boundary at an altitude of 62 miles that is considered the edge of space), and floated for four minutes before their capsule parachuted down to the desert once more.

Gathered to witness this herstoric event in-person were Bezos, Oprah Winfrey, Kris and Khloe Kardashian (see the billion-dollar pattern here?), alongside the other women’s loved ones. When the crew landed, reactions varied from the bizarre to mind-numbingly stupid.

First to exit the capsule was Sánchez, who asked where her babies were after hugging Bezos. Then came King, who shared that Perry did, in fact, sing during the journey (as was promised) but didn’t choose a song from her own discography, rather Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World.”