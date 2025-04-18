Centrist ‘NYT’ Columnist Calls for ‘National Uprising,’ Making Gavin Newsom Look Like a Weak Baby

Welcome back to Barf Bag, a subscriber-exclusive column. Here’s everything you get when you subscribe.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has once again opened his big mouth and let more dumb things fall out. In recent weeks, Newsom, who’s considered a 2028 presidential candidate, has welcomed far-right figures like Steve Bannon on his new podcast and said that the infinitesimal number of trans kids participating in school sports is “unfair.”

Now he’s acting like it’s savvy not to be furious about the U.S. government disappearing people to a foreign gulag without due process—a vile practice that has thus far been deployed against immigrants, but could very quickly come to threaten the rights of U.S. citizens as well.

Yes, we’re talking about the effective kidnapping of hundreds of immigrants who were sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador without a single court hearing, including the mistaken deportation of Maryland dad and sheet metal worker, Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The White House admitted that Abrego Garcia was removed from the U.S. in March due to an “administrative error”—but has still done a full fascist smear campaign to keep him there. On Wednesday, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) flew to El Salvador to check on his constituent and try to secure his release. (Van Hollen finally met with Abrego Garcia on Thursday evening, but the country is refusing to release him.)

Also on Wednesday, Newsom announced that California was suing the Trump administration over its tariff policies, claiming the White House has no legal authority to unilaterally impose taxes on imports. When reporters asked him to weigh in on Abrego Garcia’s case, he gave a pathetic response.