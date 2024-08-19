Subscribe to Jezebel & Enjoy an Ad-Free Experience

Imagine you’ve woken up in a luxury resort on a gorgeous, pristine island that none of your friends could ever afford to travel to. The sky is as clear blue as the water and a slight breeze dances in off your private balcony, where fresh coffee, a plate of crispy bacon, over-easy eggs, and an array of tropical fruit await you. It’s a perfect 82 degrees, the beach is empty, your heart is full, and your mind is clear of all the annoyances and aggravations of internet advertisements.

This is the experience we at Jezebel are promising with our new ad-free subscription offering. If you’ve already subscribed, congrats (and thank you!!!), you already have access to our blissful new reading experience. And if you haven’t subscribed, then for just $8 a month (or $80 a year), you can enjoy all of our brilliant, thoughtful, clever content without worrying about an ad appearing in the story halfway through.

(We recently made commenting free and switched to Disqus, a far superior commenting system, and you may still see an ad or two there because of their system.)

Besides getting to read stories without ads, a Jezebel subscription includes access to our Discord, Book Club, weekly subscriber-only newsletter (which includes exclusive content and early access to upcoming events), as well as a few other things we’re still working on. Plus, if you subscribe today, or any day this week, you’ll receive our subscriber-only DNC Dispatch newsletter, which we’ll send every night as we report from on the ground at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

We originally decided to offer a subscription service because, less than a month after we started publishing again in December, Google restricted our sitewide ad service for weeks due to “sexual content” (which means it was next to impossible for the site to make money). And it wasn’t just the stories that had “sex,” “crotch,” or “pussy” in the headline, it was a story about porn actors alleging abuse on set and, inexplicably, “Mila Kunis Is Right: Dudes, Stop Saying ‘We’re Pregnant’” (from 2014), and Lindy West’s 2013 classic about rewatching Love Actually. Scrolling through all the “blacklisted” posts was both infuriating and confusing, even if we now have a priceless list of some of Jezebel’s best-ever stories.

We had the choice to self-censor or remove ads from hundreds of our “offending” articles in order to get ad-serving restored. We chose the latter. But in this media environment where “brand safety” (that is, advertisers being overly cautious about what they’re advertising next to) reigns supreme, our subscription offering allows us to create even more content for our most loyal readers while freeing us from the crushing weight of Google’s prude algorithm.

As always, thanks for reading, thanks for subscribing, and thanks for not using the comment section to tell us to take coding classes.