Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Donezo? 

On any given day, you could tell me that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are together, broken up, getting married, having their fourth child, or continuing to enjoy living on a rowboat in the middle of the Pacific, and I would probably believe you. But today, the news is that Johnson and Martin have broken up (again!), and according to People, the split “feels final this time.” OK!

I’m hesitant to blog this because, in August, a similar source told the Daily Mail they were donezo—only for Johnson’s rep to release a statement later that day saying that they were definitely still together. “Sure, they’ve had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now,” the rep continued. “They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can.”