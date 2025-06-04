Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Donezo? 

On any given day, you could tell me that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are together, broken up, getting married, having their fourth child, or continuing to enjoy living on a rowboat in the middle of the Pacific, and I would probably believe you. But today, the news is that Johnson and Martin have broken up (again!), and according to People, the split “feels final this time.” OK!
I’m hesitant to blog this because, in August, a similar source told the Daily Mail they were donezo—only for Johnson’s rep to release a statement later that day saying that they were definitely still together. “Sure, they’ve had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now,” the rep continued. “They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can.”
“Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work,” the Daily Mail source said. “They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term.” Two months before that, in June 2024, People reported that the couple “had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on.” Like I said, you could tell me anything about these two and I’d believe you.
Johnson and Martin were first linked in 2017, and in March 2024, it was reported that they “got engaged years ago” but were “in no rush to get married.” The couple is famously private and aren’t often seen together in public, but they were spotted in India in January, where Coldplay was touring. They were also photographed together in Malibu in mid-May.
So, who knows. The Materialists—Celine Song’s romcom starring Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans—premieres June 13, so maybe this is all just a huge marketing ploy for the film. Probably not, but if I got to star in a film as Pascal’s romantic interest, I’d break up with my boyfriend of eight years, too.
Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.
GET JEZEBEL RIGHT IN YOUR INBOX
Still here. Still without airbrushing. Still with teeth.