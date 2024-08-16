Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Have (Not) Consciously Uncoupled

UPDATE: 12:39 p.m.: Welp, it looks like maybe Dakota and Chris are not broken up. After reports swirled this morning that the couple had called off their six-year engagement, a rep for Johnson told People that “they are happily together.” OK! Our original story is below.

On Friday, news that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have called it quits made headlines. That’s right. After seven years together, the pair—who’ve reportedly been engaged for six years—have consciously uncoupled, sources say. The Daily Mail broke the story, claiming the former couple “have now accepted the relationship is over—and it’s best to move on.”

“Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work,” a source told the tabloid. “They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term.”

Now, if that sounds like the reported split was sort of a long time coming, you’d be correct. In fact, it’s appeared as though Martin and Johnson haven’t been trying “desperately hard” and instead, have been doing their own thing for a minute now. This summer, Johnson has been filming Materialists, a forthcoming romcom starring Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans in New York City, and attending Stevie Nicks concerts with the former in London. For his part, Martin has been touring with Coldplay. Johnson—notably—hasn’t been seen at any gigs since June.

‘They’re both busy people, Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay and they both have personal priorities, passions and work commitments which don’t naturally intertwine with each other,” a source said.

The report comes just months after a source told People that though Martin and Johnson have “had ups and downs,” they were still “going strong.”

Huh. Maybe Martin finally got around to seeing Madame Web?