Dave Grohl Reveals He’s a Father Again in a…Very Creative Way

By Audra Heinrichs  |  September 11, 2024 | 10:13am
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag Dave Grohl
On Tuesday, Dave Grohl announced he’s—once again—become a father in the most…creative of ways.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” the Foo Fighters founder wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.” Nice passive voice, guy! Did a stork just…drop this baby daughter on your doorstep? Or, did she arrive by (transgender illegal) alien spacecraft?

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Oh! He had an affair. I got it now.

“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together,” he concluded. Frankly, I’m just annoyed that he didn’t find a way to fit “I’ve got another confession to make” somewhere in there.

Grohl, who’s been married to Jordyn Blum since 2003, has three other daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. Since the announcement, the eldest deactivated her Instagram account. I mean, can you blame her? Although, I’d do more than deactivate if I learned my father had an affair, and he announced the child of said affair like a college football coach announces he’s accepted a post at a rival university.
Anyway. I simply love being reminded that yes, all men. Now, enjoy this tweet.
