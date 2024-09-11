Dave Grohl Reveals He’s a Father Again in a…Very Creative Way

On Tuesday, Dave Grohl announced he’s—once again—become a father in the most…creative of ways.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” the Foo Fighters founder wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.” Nice passive voice, guy! Did a stork just…drop this baby daughter on your doorstep? Or, did she arrive by (transgender illegal) alien spacecraft?

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”