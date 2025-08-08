Sad! This Nepo Baby Is Mad About Movie Stars ‘Not Giving Space’ to People Like Him.

“The old movie stars are getting plastic surgery, and they’re looking younger and they’re staying young," Sam Nivola told Variety.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  August 8, 2025 | 9:34am
Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for HBO Dirt Bag
Sad! This Nepo Baby Is Mad About Movie Stars ‘Not Giving Space’ to People Like Him.

Variety revealed its “Young Hollywood” issue cover star on Thursday: Sam Nivola (aka the White Lotus twink). In the accompanying interview, the 21-year-old tackled the following trenchant topics: not being a nepo baby (“I didn’t get my dad’s agent to call up so-and-so. I did it by myself. I didn’t want to give anyone an excuse to be able to say that anything I’ve achieved has been because of anyone other than me”); how he differs from his White Lotus role (“My character jerked off Patrick [Schwarzenegger]. I don’t like that. It’s a bad thing he did. But I try not to pass judgment.”); and his DMs while the HBO series aired (“flooded with thirsty older men”).

The interview reads like, well, any other interview with a clueless 20-something born to actor parents. Nivola’s, if you didn’t know, are Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola—though he very deliberately doesn’t credit them with anything. “Other than my genes, I don’t think I can attribute much of my success to my parents,” Nivola told Variety. “I feel proud that I’ve done it for myself, and sometimes in spite of them.” However, that’s not even the most ridiculous thing Nivola said during the interview.

According to Nivola, it’s the fault of “old movie stars” (namely Tom Cruise) and Hollywood’s reliance on them that young actors such as himself aren’t getting meaningful opportunities. That’s right. And not only did Nivola do an ageism, he also plastic surgery-shamed his—frankly, more talented and charismatic—elders.

“The old movie stars are getting plastic surgery, and they’re looking younger and they’re staying young,” Nivola explained. “You have these really old people playing young roles. And it’s not giving any space for the young’uns to move in and make a name for themselves.” This kid plays one weirdo with a proclivity for incest and suddenly he thinks he’s owed the opportunity to make a name for himself…

He added: “With all due respect to those people, one day they won’t be here anymore, literally, and they will have to create new stars.”

Oh, please let a legend like Jane Fonda (or Cruise himself, honestly) stuff this little twerp in a locker.

  • Jennifer Lopez was refused entry to a Chanel store?? And she acted normally about it??? This was my sign to start building my end times bunker. [Page Six]
  • Disney has settled transphobe Gina Carano‘s lawsuit and “look[s] forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.” [Variety]
  • Emerald Fennell‘s Wuthering Heights promises multiple “intimate, clinical and purposefully discomforting” masturbation scenes and one BDSM-inspired sex scene co-starring a pair of horse reins. Neat! [Daily Mail]
  • Alison Brie is still mad Dewey (aka David Arquette) was killed off in Scream. The only correct opinion! [The Hollywood Reporter]
  • A surefire sign that the Giudices‘ rent is past due? Both Teresa and Gia are competing on the next season of Special Forces. [Us Weekly]
  • Justin Baldoni‘s attorney addressed his presence at Blake Lively‘s deposition: “All parties are entitled to attend all depositions.” [Just Jared]
  • According to his attorney, Diddy thinks he’ll return to Madison Square Garden as part of an arena tour. Then he swiftly walked that claim back. [TMZ]
  • As ever, I’m rooting for Cassie. [People]

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes. 

 
Join the discussion...