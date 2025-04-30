Did Lana Del Rey Make the Alligator Man Sign a Prenup? Let’s Discuss!

It’s been a weird news cycle for Lana Del Rey this week. Since Sunday, the singer-songwriter has dominated headlines for what I sincerely hope was a fictional confession while onstage at Stagecoach. If news from a country music festival tends to miss you: In Del Rey’s latest song “57.5” she sings that she once kissed Morgan Wallen and warns listeners not to go ATVing with him out west.

Bleakly, that wasn’t even the most startling admission during her performance. In “Stars Fell On Alabama,” Del Rey speaks directly to her “husband of mine,” aka Jeremy Dufrene, father of two, suspected hunter of alligators, lover of Bass Pro Shop, and employee of Arthur’s Air Boat Tours.

“Don’t let them put all this paper between us,” she begs. “What’s yours is mine. What’s mine is between you, me, and Jesus. I’ve got nothing to lose except you and maybe my mind.”

Hmm. If you think that sounds an awful lot like Del Rey, a millionaire of suspected generational wealth, didn’t ask for Dufrene’s John Hancock on a prenuptial agreement, you’re in good (and very concerned) company. Del Rey’s fans have since spent days venting their worries on Twitter and Instagram.

“I truly believe miss Lana del Rey does everything for the plot because why is she admitting to the world she didn’t make that man sign a prenup in song,” one user tweeted. “Oh no. He’s going to take her hard earned money,” another posted on Instagram. I have to hand it to the fans. If I were famous, I, too, would want legions of supporters I’ve never met to advocate for my financial safety. After all, they’ve contributed to her bank account.

The presence of a prenuptial agreement was also a topic of conversation in September, when Del Rey and Dufrene exchanged vows during a small ceremony in the presence of family and friends in his hometown of Des Allemandes, Louisiana. Given their whirlwind romance (they only went public one month before their nuptials), the skepticism is fair. And, let’s be honest, it would be very on-brand for her to marry a man from the bayou without a prenup, you know, for the sake of romance.

I hope it doesn’t come to this, but…that break-up album would go so hard.

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar do look pretty comfy for co-stars. Then again, so did she and Glenn Powell . [E! News]

and do look pretty comfy for co-stars. Then again, so did she and . [E! News] According to a new biography, Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone once fought over Princess Diana . And she dressed in boy drag to go to gay bars with Freddie Mercury . Truly, the People’s Princess. [People]

and once fought over . And she dressed in boy drag to go to gay bars with . Truly, the People’s Princess. [People] Now, Dave Portnoy thinks Bill Belichick is being “held hostage.” OK! [Page Six]

thinks is being “held hostage.” OK! [Page Six] Katy Perry thanked her fans for their support; likens recent backlash to being made into a “human Piñata.” [Us Weekly]

thanked her fans for their support; likens recent backlash to being made into a “human Piñata.” [Us Weekly] If I ever went to prison for bribing universities into letting my kid in, I just think I would have too much shame to walk a red carpet again. Fortunately for Lori Laughlin , she seems unburdened by that anchor. [Daily Mail]

, she seems unburdened by that anchor. [Daily Mail] Looks like Fat Joe has found himself in a real Drake v. Kendrick Lamar situation…[TMZ]

has found himself in a real v. situation…[TMZ] Jenna Ortega, the director! [The Hollywood Reporter]

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.