Doechii Has the Only Correct Response to the I.C.E. Raids Across the U.S.

For the last several days, I.C.E. has terrorized communities across the country–from Los Angeles to Martha’s Vineyard to Phoenix. Over the weekend, some 56 people were reportedly arrested in L.A. as more than 2,000 National Guard troops were deployed by President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, not far from one of many clashes between civilians and I.C.E. agents, the BET Awards convened scores of celebrities–many of whom failed to denounce Donald Trump’s deployment of the military to stamp out demonstrations, nor his mass deportation plan. All but one.
“As much as I’m honored by this award, I do want to address what’s happening right now outside of the building,” Doechii said as she accepted the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. “There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”
“People are being swept up and torn from their families, and I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people: For Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza,” Doechii added. “We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear, and I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters, against hate and we protest against it. Thank you, BET.”
While the speech was met with enthusiastic applause, Doechii was the only artist to speak so frankly on the current fascistic going-on across the country that evening. Other celebrity peers, however, have sounded off since last week.
“When you have working class people going after the poor and other working class people you know you are living in an oligarchy,” Mark Ruffalo wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. Pedro Pascal also posted a show of support for the people of L.A., writing: “Los Ángeles. Built by the best of U.S. #Protect our #Protectors #RESIST.” Reneé Rapp was even more succinct via her Instagram story: “fuck ICE fuck this administration fuck all of yall who are complicit in ensuring that this happened this is a fucking disgrace.” Ava Duvernay, who wrote that she attended a protest and witnessed fellow attendees being tear-gassed, reflected on Instagram: “People of all ages and stripes from all over the city, raising their voices. And being treated worse than January 6 terrorists.”
Though I personally feel it’s the bare minimum to issue such proclamations amid the ongoing dehumanization and detention of human beings and as innocent families are being ripped from one another, an alarming (but all-too-predictable) number of moneyed elites have yet to offer any aid–let alone a word at all. You already know the worst offenders, and their name begins with a K.
At this point, any remaining silence from those most visible is saying the quiet part right out loud.
