Doechii Has the Only Correct Response to the I.C.E. Raids Across the U.S.

For the last several days, I.C.E. has terrorized communities across the country–from Los Angeles to Martha’s Vineyard to Phoenix. Over the weekend, some 56 people were reportedly arrested in L.A. as more than 2,000 National Guard troops were deployed by President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, not far from one of many clashes between civilians and I.C.E. agents, the BET Awards convened scores of celebrities–many of whom failed to denounce Donald Trump’s deployment of the military to stamp out demonstrations, nor his mass deportation plan. All but one.

“As much as I’m honored by this award, I do want to address what’s happening right now outside of the building,” Doechii said as she accepted the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. “There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”