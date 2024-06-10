Donald Trump on Taylor Swift: ‘Unusually Beautiful’ But ‘Liberal’

A new book chronicling Donald Trump’s years as a reality television star is at our doorstep. In just over a week, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, authored by Variety co-editor-in-chief, Ramin Setoodeh, is due out and its details will—from the sounds of it—do anything but shock you.

Now, before you can ask who the hell asked for this, let’s just go ahead and look at some of the emerging passages, shall we? At least one will likely be of particular interest to Swifties…

Setoodeh spent significant time with Trump between 2021 and 2023 and, for some reason, asked the former president for his thoughts on Taylor Swift.

“I think she’s beautiful—very beautiful!” Trump said. “I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually—unusually beautiful!” Crazy! Unusually beautiful but liberal is Jezebel’s ethos, actually.

Given that Swift has publicly aligned herself with Democratic candidates in Tennessee since 2018 (and endorsed President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election), it’s funny that Trump only thinks she’s liberal. According to Setoodeh, Trump was pretty skeptical of whether Swift’s support for Democrats was genuine.

“She is liberal, or is that just an act?” he asked the author during their interview. “She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal.” A New Yorker who assumes all country musicians are just gun-slinging, Pabst-swilling hillbillies? You’re kidding me! Never mind Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, The Chicks, and a slew of others, including…

“Garth Brooks is liberal,” Trump exclaimed to Setoodeh. “Explain that! How does it happen?” Just like, general decency I guess?

According to Variety, Kim Kardashian, Debra Messing, Omarosa Manigault, Geraldo Rivera, Martha Stewart, Arnold Schwarzenegger and a number of other celebrities will also get a mention in the book.

OK, maybe I do need to check this out…