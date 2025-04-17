Drake Now Claims Kendrick Lamar Is ‘Duping’ the Masses

Late Wednesday evening, Drake filed an amended complaint in his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). Why? You can likely guess. In short: The rapper really didn’t appreciate being called a pedophile at the Super Bowl.

In the filing, Drake claims Kendrick Lamar, the architect behind this year’s halftime show—the most-viewed halftime show of all time with over 133 million people across all viewing platforms—“assassinated” his character. And not only that, the certified lover boy asserted that the performance (and Lamar’s Grammy wins for “Not Like Us,” aka the petty anthem of the century) “introduced new listeners to the recording” which “duped” a wider audience “into believing that Drake was a pedophile.”

Though Lamar never actually said the word “pedophile” during the performance, everyone and their brother and bodega man knows the lyrics. According to the filing, Drake took similar offense to the insinuation that he likes “‘em young.” I mean, surely that’s not totally unfounded given his track record. While I understand being offended at being called a pedophile, one has to wonder whether Drake is also motivated by the bitterness that I imagine comes with watching his much cooler, infinitely more creative op get richer than you.