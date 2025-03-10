Druski, Odell Beckham Jr. Now Implicated in Diddy Suit

Over the weekend, one of the host of lawsuits levied at Sean “Diddy” Combs was amended to include new accusations—including that influencer and comedian, Druski, and NFL wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., were involved in one plaintiff’s alleged kidnapping and assault.
The woman, identified in the suit as Ashley Parham, filed the suit against Combs in October 2024, alleging that she had been drugged, kidnapped, and assaulted by multiple individuals after Diddy took offense to a comment she made about Tupac. According to Parham, she met Combs in 2018 when he showed up with several other people at the apartment of a man she had met in Oakland, California. Before that night, she’d only ever been introduced to Combs via the unidentified man on FaceTime, recalling that she wasn’t “impressed” by Combs and had vocalized suspicions that he had “something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.” In response, Combs allegedly said the woman would “pay” for the remark.
One month later, when Combs unexpectedly showed up at the man’s apartment with multiple others, including Kristina Khorram, his chief of staff, Parham said he raped her at knifepoint with a remote control. She also alleged that Khorram threatened to take her away that night, and told her that “they could ship me off and sell me to anyone in the world.”
In the amended suit, Parham alleged she was raped by Druski, Beckham, and two associates of Diddy in horrifying detail.
“Instead of immediately raping Plaintiff, Defendant Druski doused Plaintiff with more oil/lubricant and then jumped on top of Plaintiff’s naked and oiled body treating it like a slip and slide and knocking the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size,” the suit reads. “Defendant Druski then caught himself from sliding over Plaintiff’s oiled body and off the bed, he then began raping Plaintiff vaginally.”
While the alleged assault was occurring, “Diddy sat in a chair near the bed and began masturbating while recording Plaintiff’s rape by Defendant Druski.” He is also accused of making “constant belittling remarks” to Parham including that he “‘owned her now.’”
Further in the suit, Parham claimed she recalled some of the defendants referring to another defendant who was previously called “Defendant Doe Cornelius” in the suit, “as Cornelius and remembered the name because it was so odd and unique.” According to the amended lawsuit, Parham said she has since learned that “Defendant Doe Cornelius who raped her was Defendant Odell.” His full name is Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr.
Both men have vehemently denied the claims.
“This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018—I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish,” Druski wrote on social media. “My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to pedal false narratives.”
And on Twitter, Beckham Jr. wrote: “Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid.”
Currently, Combs has been named as a defendant in more than 100 suits accusing him of sexual misconduct in multiple states. Last month, one of Combs’ six attorneys, Anthony Ricco, who has been representing Combs since September 2024, “respectfully but regrettably” filed a motion to withdraw from the case with next-to-no explanation, other than that he felt he could no longer serve Combs “effectively.” Still, Combs has repeatedly sought release from incarceration at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center on bail. His trial is set to begin in May.
