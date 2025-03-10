Druski, Odell Beckham Jr. Now Implicated in Diddy Suit

Over the weekend, one of the host of lawsuits levied at Sean “Diddy” Combs was amended to include new accusations—including that influencer and comedian, Druski, and NFL wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., were involved in one plaintiff’s alleged kidnapping and assault.

The woman, identified in the suit as Ashley Parham, filed the suit against Combs in October 2024, alleging that she had been drugged, kidnapped, and assaulted by multiple individuals after Diddy took offense to a comment she made about Tupac. According to Parham, she met Combs in 2018 when he showed up with several other people at the apartment of a man she had met in Oakland, California. Before that night, she’d only ever been introduced to Combs via the unidentified man on FaceTime, recalling that she wasn’t “impressed” by Combs and had vocalized suspicions that he had “something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.” In response, Combs allegedly said the woman would “pay” for the remark.

One month later, when Combs unexpectedly showed up at the man’s apartment with multiple others, including Kristina Khorram, his chief of staff, Parham said he raped her at knifepoint with a remote control. She also alleged that Khorram threatened to take her away that night, and told her that “they could ship me off and sell me to anyone in the world.”

In the amended suit, Parham alleged she was raped by Druski, Beckham, and two associates of Diddy in horrifying detail.