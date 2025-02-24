Trump Officials Finally Push Back Against Musk Over Saturday Night Email

Elon Musk, who made his fortune off a mix of shady generational wealth, buying and co-opting other people’s ideas, and denying his workers living wages, is the last person to whom anyone should have to justify their job. But nonetheless, that’s precisely what the unelected billionaire demanded of all federal employees on Saturday night, when most people (but obviously not Musk) were spending time away from work, via an email requiring workers to name five accomplishments from the last week. “Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager. Please do not send any classified information, links, or attachments,” the email read, accompanied by the condescending subject line, “What did you do last week?”

Musk didn’t sign the message, which came from a generic human resources email at the federal Office of Personnel Management, but it came just minutes after he tweeted that federal employees would “shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week.” Plus, the email went out minutes after President Donald Trump tweeted at him to get more “aggressive.” Musk then warned (on Twitter, of course) that anyone who ignored the email was tendering their resignation (even though the email itself doesn’t state this).

Somewhat surprisingly, many Trump appointees who had thus far rolled with Musk’s chaotic attempts to reconfigure the federal government pushed back. The FBI, Defense Department, Department of Homeland Security, State Department, Department of Health and Human Services, and a few other agencies told their employees to disregard Musk’s Saturday email.

In response, Musk appears to be melting down on Twitter, saying on Sunday that it was “EXTREMELY troubling that some parts of government think this is TOO MUCH!! What is wrong with them??”

Those who do not take this email seriously will soon be furthering their career elsewhere https://t.co/EFVCjnXWrl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025