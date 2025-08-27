Everyone Booed Susan Collins at Her Little Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

On Tuesday morning in Searsport, Maine, Republican Sen. Susan Collins woke up and decided to do something she very, very rarely does: hold a public press event in her state. The event was in celebration of the completion of two years of construction and renovation on the town’s Main Street—though very few people were feeling celebratory. Over 200 protesters showed up to the ribbon-cutting ceremony to express their dismay at the senator, her voting record, and the Trump administration at large. To be fair, it might not have been such a heavy turnout had Collins held even one single town hall since first being elected senator in 1996.

“I think it’s rich that Susan Collins would be within a stone’s throw of a supermarket while a dozen children starved to death last night,” protestor and military veteran Daniel Beaton told Bangor Daily News, referencing the senator’s votes supporting Israeli military aid, which subsequently funds the continued genocide in Gaza. “Susan Collins made it possible for 1/3 of Mainers to lose Medicare,” another protestor, Belfast resident Rachel Herbener, explained to Wabi 5 News. “Hospitals are closing. She had the opportunity to stop this bill, and she did not.” Shockingly, Collins voted against Trump’s Big, Beautiful bill. But protesters also reportedly called her out on her Supreme Court nominee votes—she was the only Republican to vote against Amy Coney Barrett, but her vote sealed the deal for Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“We’re fighting fascism, and Susan Collins, the Republican Party, they have sold out the working class completely,” Herbener added.