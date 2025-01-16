Expect This Project 2025 Co-Author & Trump Cabinet Pick to Help Gut Reproductive Care

Within days of Donald Trump winning reelection, the president of the Heritage Foundation—the organization behind Project 2025—said he was “ecstatic” about Trump’s cabinet selections, which were “exceeding our expectations.” On Wednesday, the Senate held confirmation hearings for one cabinet pick who stands to be a key facilitator in enacting Project 2025 within the administration: Russell Vought, who’s been tapped to manage Trump’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Vought ran OMB in Trump’s first term and is a co-author of Project 2025.

The 900-page agenda details how the Trump administration could effectively ban abortion without Congress, ban porn, destroy the environment, and target immigrants and LGBTQ people, among other, heinous proposals. Vought, who believes immigrants should be granted legal status based on whether they’ve “accept[ed] Israel’s God, laws and understanding of history,” wrote a chapter explicitly about how the OMB could advance a Christian nationalist agenda.

Disappointingly enough, Senate Democrats didn’t directly ask Vought about abortion or Project 2025. (Relatedly, they also didn’t ask Pam Bondi, Trump’s pick for attorney general who could wield the Justice Department to enforce the Comstock Act and ban the mailing of abortion pills, about abortion.) But they did ask Vought about his views on the president’s powers to withhold money appropriated by Congress for programs the president doesn’t support. Vought said he sees any laws that restrict the president’s powers to do so “are not constitutional.”

Specifically, Vought said the Impoundment Control Act of 1974 isn’t “constitutional.” What’s impoundment? It’s when Congress approves funding for something but the president ignores it. The act was passed after Congress accused President Richard Nixon of abusing his power when they overrode his veto of the Clean Water Act of 1972, but he then refused to spend the $24 billion in funds designated to clean water systems of sewage.