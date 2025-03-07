Jezebel Is Taking Over SXSW (Again)

Happy Almost-International Women’s Day (it’s on Saturday, so if you forgot, you still have time to get every woman in your life a gift). Jezebel is back in Austin, Texas today for the South by Southwest Festival for the second time, and while we’re not literally taking over…we are here. And we’re excited.

We’re blogging, interviewing, red-carpeting, finding the best margarita, etc., etc. If you’re in town, hit us up (specifically, you can email [email protected] or [email protected]) or come find us!

On Tuesday, March 11, staff writer Kylie Cheung will be hosting the panel, True Crime 2.0, at 2:30 p.m., where she’ll be speaking with documentary producers about what comes next after “all of our ‘favorite murders’ have been examined. (Location details in link.)

On Saturday, March 8, and Sunday, March 9, we’ll be popping in and out of High Noon, where our friends at the A.V. Club are hosting “Dialogues & Decibels,” featuring conversations with Daisy Ridley, Carey Mulligan, Zazie Beetz, and more.

We’ll also be at High Noon from March 12-14 for the three-day Paste Party, featuring over 40 bands across three stages.

If you have a music or platinum badge, you can get priority access to High Noon. But if you don’t, you can RSVP for free here. And if you’re a Jezebel subscriber, your first drink at High Noon is on us ;). See you in Austin!