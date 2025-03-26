Rachel Zegler Deserves a Lot Better Than This

Since the live-action Snow White was first announced in 2022, rumors of chaos behind the scenes have dominated headlines. Between an alleged feud over opposing political stances to “woke” changes made to the script, a startling pattern emerged: the film’s star, Rachel Zegler, poisoned the apple, so to speak. This week, that narrative continued when Variety reported on the “fiasco” and suggested that Zegler’s social media presence—notably, her denunciation of the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the re-election of Donald Trump—caused trouble for Disney, posed a security risk to her co-star, Gal Gadot, sparked a lot of bad press, and ultimately, “trashed the beloved original.”

“She didn’t understand the repercussions of her actions as far as what that meant for the film, for Gal, for anyone,” one source told the publication. The story also includes a claim that not only did the film’s producer Marc Platt fly to New York to speak directly with Zegler about her posts, but that a “social media guru” was hired to rein her in. It should make everyone wonder what kind of precedent one of the most powerful studios is setting when a princess gets made into a villain for daring to take a public stance against a genocide and a fascist?

me liking and retweeting every positive tweet about how cool rachel zegler is after everyone found out marc platt flew out to tell her to delete her pro palestine tweet and she looked him in the eye and said no pic.twitter.com/cLZWDHJCZe — ☕️ (@newdiaryentry) March 26, 2025

At this point, it’s a basic fact that most of Hollywood is either hesitant to show public solidarity with Palestinians (and condemn state-sanctioned violence of any kind, for that matter) or would rather rely on a pin to speak for them. Zegler’s decision to do the opposite, despite the inevitable blowback, should at least be protected by the studio who’s benefitting from her labor—yet the majority of the industry remains a place where being vocally anti-genocide is grounds enough for being fired, blacklisted, or smeared. After posting pro-Palestinian sentiments online, Melissa Barrera was terminated from Scream 7 and accused by Spyglass studio of “hate speech” in 2023. That same year, Susan Sarandon was dropped by her representation after speaking at a pro-Palestinian rally. And Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are Palestinian, have reported receiving death threats for their support. As was terrifyingly evidenced this week, even Oscar winners aren’t safe.