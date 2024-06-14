Hannah Einbinder on WNBA Detractors (Men): ‘Suck My Whole Dick’

On Tuesday, Hannah Einbinder’s debut stand-up special, Everything Must Go, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. The 55-minute set sees the Hacks breakout star and comedian rightfully bemoaning anything from capitalism to climate change. When Jezebel caught up with her on the red carpet, however, she added a few things to that list—namely, toxicity and relatedly, the detractors of the WNBA (men).

“All toxicity, self-doubt, tight jeans, and my water filter…I gotta change that thing out,” Einbinder told Jezebel on Tuesday when asked what’s “going” in 2024. Can relate!

It’s been an exciting few months for Einbinder. The third season of Hacks has garnered rave reviews, and so has her special. And if that wasn’t enough, the longtime WNBA fan just saw a Sparks game and had a lot to say to the league’s detractors when asked if she had a message for them.

“Can I curse on here?” Einbinder said. “I would just say if you don’t like the WNBA you can absolutely suck my whole dick and no one gives a fuck about you and you should shut the fuck up and sit down. That’s what I would say.” I mean, what else is there?

While sexist criticism of the WNBA isn’t new, it seems there’s been a measurable increase since record-breaking rookies like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and pretty much the entire 2024 rookie class entered the league in May. Take, for instance, ESPN’s Pat McAfee, who recently, and needlessly, inserted himself in the discourse.

“What the WNBA currently has is what we like to describe as a cash cow. There is a superstar,” McAfee said on The Pat McAfee Show last week. “I would like the media people that continue to say, ‘This rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class.’ Nah, just call it for what it is—there’s one white bitch for the Indiana team who is a superstar.”

Charles Barkley, too, gleefully joined in last month. “You women out there, y’all petty, man,” he generalized of WNBA players on-air before adding of Clark: “Y’all should be thanking that girl for getting y’all ass private charters, all the money and visibility she’s bringing to the WNBA…bringing all that money and shine to the WNBA.” Unfortunately, this is only a small sampling of the recent commentary.

While that’s enraging, at least there are a number of public (and frankly, far cooler) defenders putting these motherfuckers in their place. So, in the name of getting the last word, I’ll repeat Einbinder’s sentiment: Suck our whole dick.