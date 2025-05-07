Hilaria Baldwin Says Her Spanglish Is Just a Side Effect of Being Neurodivergent

This week, Hillary “Hilaria” Baldwin debuted her memoir, Manual Not Included. Now, if your first thought is something along the lines of, I wonder what excuse she’ll put to paper regarding her put-on accent this time, I have news for you: There’s a new one! According to Baldwin, she’s not a cultural appropriator. She’s just neurodivergent.

“I have ADHD and dyslexia,” she writes in the book. “And these [diagnoses] greatly impact my speech, my reading, my listening, my focus, my memory and my self-confidence.”

While speech, reading, listening, focus, memory, and self-confidence are absolutely impacted by ADHD and dyslexia, I’m actually not sure the whole speaking with an accent bit is an effect recognized by medical professionals…

“I have a brain that is one part English, one part Spanish, seven dollops of mom brain, a heavy pour of distraction when I get stuck or go off on tangents and forget what I am saying while I am saying it,” she continues, noting she’s never discussed “any of this publicly” until now. How convenient! Meanwhile, I do have to hand it to her for excusing her tangents as a “heavy pour of distraction.” That now has a place in my lexicon.

“I just existed in a land where sometimes I spoke one language and sometimes I spoke another, sometimes I mixed them and got mixed up, and I never talked about my processing differences,” she ultimately concludes. Baldwin’s mother, I’ll note, is a doctor and taught at Harvard Medical School, but we’re supposed to believe that her cognitive function was never discussed until adulthood? OK, girl.

It can’t be stressed enough that Baldwin is a white woman who was born and raised in Boston, and if you’ve seen even five minutes of her TLC-produced reality show called The Baldwins, you know that her Spanglish accent is damn near non-existent. But hey, it’s Hilaria’s world and we’re just living in it!

