TLC Gave the Baldwins Their Own…How Do You Say in English…Reality Show?

It finally happened. The Baldwin family—or “Baldwinitos,” but only to its pseudo-Latina matriarch—got their own reality show. That’s right. Those Baldwins. As in, the asshole who once called his adolescent daughter a “thoughtless little pig” and the woman who probably pretends only to know the Spanish word for pig despite being born and raised in Boston. Alec, Hillary, and their seven children are coming to a television near you in 2025.

Now, as we all anxiously await the arrival of the nine horsemen of the apocalypse, we’ve been given a few details of their debut. The couple announced their TLC-produced The Baldwins on Instagram with some footage of a lot of small children running around their New York City apartment.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” Baldwin said in the video. “Home is the place we love to be most.” It is, after all, the only place one is safe from their shame!

The show’s poster—also posted on Instagram—sees the family of nine scattered on a couch as Alec appears exasperated and Hillary lovingly looks on. Frankly, I’m not sure what the content of The Baldwins will be other than these two pretending (come on now, we all know they have nannies) to wrangle their nine children, all under 12 years old. I’m a reality television show devotee but if I wanted to see that I’d just move back to Ohio.

Anyway! I have questions. Will Hillary speak in a Spanish accent for the entirety of filming? Or might she break character even the slightest bit? And what about Alec’s forthcoming manslaughter trial? Surely, that’s not going to be included…or is it?

Will I be tuning in to get the answers? No. If you asked me, this whole venture seems like a tacky distraction from the Baldwin patriarch’s impending litigation and ongoing war with the press (oh, and his overall lack of likability). But I do very much look forward to giggling at whatever clips are spliced on TikTok.