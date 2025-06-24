I Wouldn’t Mess With Rachel Zegler’s (Hot) Bodguard, But If He Wanted to Mess With Me…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Pop (@viralpopculture)

In the video, Zegler stops signing autographs to intervene in an argument between a fan and her security guard, who is large, square-jawed, and has a neck tattoo. While the fan claims the security guard was “doing too much,” Zegler calmly explains, “he’s just helping me because crowds are very, very intimidating.” (You know, because of the death threats.) She then delivers the line, “I love you so much, but please don’t disrespect my Danny,” before returning to sign autographs and pulling a little face for the fans. I’ve never seen a celeb gentle parent their fans for disrespecting their space,” one person commented on TikTok.

And while it’s not totally clear what caused the kerfuffle, it is clear that Zegler’s earth-shattering eye roll finished it.

It’s unfortunate that this 24-year-old actress needs a security guard or feels “very, very” intimidated by crowds to begin with. But between becoming the most-hated main character among Disney adults who didn’t think she was white enough to play Snow White, and the producer of that same film (Marc Platt) allegedly flying across the country to personally demand she take down a pro-Palestine tweet…I’d also feel safer with a Danny around.

marc platt flying down to have a conversation with rachel zegler to reprimand her for attempting to insight some justice in the world pic.twitter.com/0f76XHyQRK — abigail FLICKERMAN (@catchingodesta) March 26, 2025

So, who is the large, neck-tattooed man? Not totally clear, but some internet sleuths have found videos of him working as her bodyguard for at least four years. Now that he’s on her fans’ radar, hopefully Zegler won’t have to worry about them making weird fancams of him.

Just kidding. Unfortunately, that train has already left the station.

