Is It the 2025 or 1955 Oscars Red Carpet?
Monica Barbaro in a giant satin gown; Elle Fanning in a sweetheart neckline; Michelle Yeoh, Margaret Qualley, Mikey Madison, and more dripping in big-ass diamond necklaces. This year’s Oscars red carpet sprinted 70 years into the past.Photos: Getty Images EntertainmentMovies
In my opinion, the Oscars are often one of the most underwhelming red carpets of awards season. With the exception of Cher (who hasn’t been to the Oscars since 2000), it seems like celebrities get so in their heads about this being the Oscars, and that the Oscars are all about film, and that film means Old Hollywood Glamour, and that means they must dress elegantly and timelessly to pay homage to this sophisticated bygone era.
Except “Old Hollywood” usually just translates to big satin gowns with giant diamond necklaces. And there are only so many ways you can make this near-century-old combination exciting. It was also a time of rampant drug abuse, predatory directors, and little, if any, protections for actors, actresses, or crew. Which is to say: actors and actresses, no one’s going to complain if you wear something crazy on the Oscars red carpet. You’re rich, beautiful, and successful. Go a little nuts!
At the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night, some celebrities brought some pizzazz, but most of the nominees played it safe by going the “Old Hollywood Glamour” route, rather than the “interesting,” “exciting,” or “colorful” route. So let’s scroll through some looks and tell me if I’m wrong in the comments!
Monica Barbaro
The skirt, jewels, and hair say 1950, but the bodice is begging to return to the 2000s, and I can’t blame it.
Margaret Qualley
I can’t explain it, but Qualley always kind of has a 1950s vibe to her, maybe it’s her name, I don’t know. But with this coiffed updo, crushed black velvet dress, and massive diamond tassel hanging down her back, you’d think she was at the Oscars for starring in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, not a body horror satire about one woman’s physical and psychological breakdown over aging.
Zoe Saldana
She looks like one of the guests at the charity gala in Emilia Pérez where she sings “El Mal” about them all being corrupt! Funny!
Gal Gadot
I’m only including Gal because ~Imagine~ if this was what Monica Barbaro was wearing.
Mikey Madison
It’s giving Regina George’s Spring Fling dress in Mean Girls—unfortunately, I didn’t love the black and pale pink combo in 2004, and I don’t love it now.
Lisa
This is officially one of my top five favorite red carpet looks of all time. It’s sharp, it’s sleek, it’s smart, and it makes me want to join an international crime ring that’s made up of only very chic criminals.