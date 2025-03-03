Is It the 2025 or 1955 Oscars Red Carpet?

In my opinion, the Oscars are often one of the most underwhelming red carpets of awards season. With the exception of Cher (who hasn’t been to the Oscars since 2000), it seems like celebrities get so in their heads about this being the Oscars, and that the Oscars are all about film, and that film means Old Hollywood Glamour, and that means they must dress elegantly and timelessly to pay homage to this sophisticated bygone era.

Except “Old Hollywood” usually just translates to big satin gowns with giant diamond necklaces. And there are only so many ways you can make this near-century-old combination exciting. It was also a time of rampant drug abuse, predatory directors, and little, if any, protections for actors, actresses, or crew. Which is to say: actors and actresses, no one’s going to complain if you wear something crazy on the Oscars red carpet. You’re rich, beautiful, and successful. Go a little nuts!

At the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night, some celebrities brought some pizzazz, but most of the nominees played it safe by going the “Old Hollywood Glamour” route, rather than the “interesting,” “exciting,” or “colorful” route. So let’s scroll through some looks and tell me if I’m wrong in the comments!

Monica Barbaro

The skirt, jewels, and hair say 1950, but the bodice is begging to return to the 2000s, and I can’t blame it.

Margaret Qualley

I can’t explain it, but Qualley always kind of has a 1950s vibe to her, maybe it’s her name, I don’t know. But with this coiffed updo, crushed black velvet dress, and massive diamond tassel hanging down her back, you’d think she was at the Oscars for starring in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, not a body horror satire about one woman’s physical and psychological breakdown over aging.

Zoe Saldana

She looks like one of the guests at the charity gala in Emilia Pérez where she sings “El Mal” about them all being corrupt! Funny!

Gal Gadot

I’m only including Gal because ~Imagine~ if this was what Monica Barbaro was wearing.

Mikey Madison

It’s giving Regina George’s Spring Fling dress in Mean Girls—unfortunately, I didn’t love the black and pale pink combo in 2004, and I don’t love it now.

Lisa

This is officially one of my top five favorite red carpet looks of all time. It’s sharp, it’s sleek, it’s smart, and it makes me want to join an international crime ring that’s made up of only very chic criminals.

Timothée Chalamet In a sea of pale pinks and Old Hollywood vibes, I'm grateful to Timmy for making things interesting. Ariana Grande I'm so obsessed with the structure of this Schiaparelli gown that I'm not even going to make a negative comment about the color. She's like an elegant jellyfish or a frozen rain cloud or a high-fashion Mother Ginger from The Nutcracker, except instead of a dozen children running out from under her skirt, it's just Cynthia Erivo! Colman Domingo I'm not kidding when I say I don't think we should have red carpets unless it's guaranteed that Colman Domingo will be there. This perfect, beautiful man never misses. Emma Stone I have no idea if there's actually an Audrey Hepburn biopic currently being cast (also, what happened to the Hepburn biopic starring Rooney Mara????), but if there is, Emma is not trying to hide that she wants it. Cynthia Erivo Damn, if Elphaba had a dress like this, she wouldn't have needed to find a broom and fly away from the Emerald City to escape Michelle Yeoh and all the Wizard's Gale Force guards. She could have just strolled by them and slit open their throats. Elle Fanning My kingdom for Elle Fanning to just once wear something so unexpected and out-of-character on the red carpet that everyone says, What the fuck is she on?! Demi Moore She is ready to win the Oscar for Best Actress in this gown!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! [UPDATE: She did not win the Oscar😬] Selena Gomez This is nice, although I feel like this dress wants to be Demi Moore's gown, but it was plucked off the sequin, scalloped, beaded gown tree too soon. Lily-Rose Depp A 1955 hairstyle plus a Forever 21-ass dress??? Sure! Michelle Yeoh This is the type of Old Hollywood vibe I will always get behind. Color me stunned. Lupita Nyong'o I'm just wondering if there was maybe a better use for this armor-esque, sequined, bustier overlay than over this generic white dress. I don't know! Halle Berry Halle Berry walked by a disco ball display, and they all shattered at the sight of her. But their death was not in vain because Berry turned them into this gown. An inspiration! Miley Cyrus Miley's look is the expensive, high-end, and Parisian haute couture version of Lily-Rose Depp's look. Scarlett Johansson I'll leave you with one final 1950s look…to help make you sleepy before you go to bed.

