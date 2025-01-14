Jessica Simpson and Husband Eric Johnson Split Up

A wise woman once sang, “The real me used to laugh all night/ Lying in the grass, just talkin’ ’bout love/ But lately, I’ve been jaded/ Life got so complicated.” Turns out that wise woman, Jessica Simpson, was correct to be jaded because life has indeed become complicated. Simpson announced her divorce from her husband Eric Johnson after 10 years of marriage (and 14 years of being together).

“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Simpson announced in a statement to PEOPLE. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

This is almost a normal breakup announcement except for the “navigating a painful situation in our marriage” sentiment. My spidey senses detect an affair. A source told People in November that “Jess and Eric very much live separate lives.”

We’ve been on Simpson divorce watch for a few months now after Johnson was spotted not wearing his wedding ring and Simpson kept sharing cryptic “new music coming” posts. “I can’t wait for y’all to hear the soundtrack of my soul,” she captioned one of them. Divorce-ass caption if you ask me! Sure you don’t have to get divorced from your husband to release a new album but it definitely doesn’t hurt. It’s been 15 years since Simpson released an album. Just say the word, I’ll go dust off my pop-country cowgirl hat and get the tuna salad ready.