JoJo Siwa Now Identifies As Queer

Some congratulations are in order for JoJo Siwa, who, as of this week’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother UK, revealed that she’s identifying a little differently these days.

“I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, but I think you—I think being here, I’ve realized, ‘Oh no, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer,’” Siwa said in the most recent episode. “I think that’s really cool. I’m switching letters!” she continued, presumably meaning from L to Q. To that I say: if that’s what feels right to her, wahoo!

While filming the reality show, Siwa has developed some meaningful relationships with her fellow housemates, including reality star Chris Hughes. While they’re not romantically involved (she has a partner, after all), Siwa and Hughes have maintained a certain intimacy throughout filming. Since Hughes defended Siwa when their fellow housemate, Mickey Rourke, called her a homophobic slur earlier this month, they’ve cuddled in bed and, as of this week, engaged in some tongue play. And by tongue play, I mean Siwa licked chocolate (not a euphemism) off Hughes’ shorts. Well, their connection (and the others she’s made in the house, like with Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard) must be making some impression on her because Siwa has clearly done some serious thinking about how she identifies.

“You have female, you have male. I’ve met a lot of females, love them, don’t feel like I’m them. [I’ve] met a lot of males, love them, definitely not them,” she explained in a confessional on the show.“[I’ve] met a lot of people in my life that are non-binary, and these beautiful, non-binary people are who I feel most like, and it’s—I don’t know—it’s not something that I want to say about myself yet, but it’s something that is confusing.” Fair! Navigating one’s own evolving queerness is confusing. For the young and the old. And it should go without saying, but you’re allowed to define it (or to) as often, and in as many different ways, as you want.

Conjecture as to anyone’s identity (let alone a 21-year-old’s) isn’t my thing. So, for now, good for her for doing what many people don’t let themselves do (read: explore and engage in critical thinking).

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.