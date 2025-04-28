If Being Mesmerized By This Relationship Is Wrong, I Don’t Want to Be Right

Over the weekend, decorated former NFL coach Bill Belichick sat down with CBS’s Sunday Morning to talk about his new book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football; his latest gig at the University of North Carolina; and Tom Brady. Not on the docket? His longstanding friendship with Donald Trump and his 24-year-old “creative muse” and girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

As is often the case lately, Hudson was by Belichick’s side for the sit-down—or, rather, more specifically, she was seated in the shadows just off camera. The pair have been pretty inseparable since news of their relationship made headlines in 2024. (They do yoga on the beach together, share fruit sundaes, and Hudson even goes to work with Belichick.) So her presence for the conversation wasn’t at all surprising. What made it go viral were Hudson’s frequent interjections.

Given her very visible role in Belichick’s life, it was inevitable that journalist Tony Dokoupil asked how the pair met—yet apparently, that was an inquiry neither were prepared to chat about.