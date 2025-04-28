If Being Mesmerized By This Relationship Is Wrong, I Don’t Want to Be Right

A governing principle of my life is to be on whatever side Dave Portnoy isn't on, so I'm Team Jordon Hudson.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  April 28, 2025 | 10:15am
Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images Dirt Bag
Over the weekend, decorated former NFL coach Bill Belichick sat down with CBS’s Sunday Morning to talk about his new book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football; his latest gig at the University of North Carolina; and Tom Brady. Not on the docket? His longstanding friendship with Donald Trump and his 24-year-old “creative muse” and girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

As is often the case lately, Hudson was by Belichick’s side for the sit-down—or, rather, more specifically, she was seated in the shadows just off camera. The pair have been pretty inseparable since news of their relationship made headlines in 2024. (They do yoga on the beach together, share fruit sundaes, and Hudson even goes to work with Belichick.) So her presence for the conversation wasn’t at all surprising. What made it go viral were Hudson’s frequent interjections.

Given her very visible role in Belichick’s life, it was inevitable that journalist Tony Dokoupil asked how the pair met—yet apparently, that was an inquiry neither were prepared to chat about.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson spoke up from her seat at the producer’s table. In a voiceover, Dokoupil explained: “It’s a topic neither of them is comfortable commenting on.” OK………

According to TMZ, the pair met on a flight in February 2021, when Belichick was still in a 16-year-long relationship with the decidedly more age-appropriate Linda Holliday. The tabloid’s report included a selfie that Hudson snapped with Belichick at the time and the following details: Belichick and Hudson (was then a college student) talked about her Deductive Logic textbook for a while. So stimulating was the conversation that Belichick autographed the inside cover, writing: “Thanks for giving me a course on logic!” The jokes just write themselves. Only they know what happened in between, but three years later, the pair went public.

But Hudson didn’t just interrupt the CBS interview once. According to NBC Sports, Hudson interjected multiple times: “While we don’t know the total number of interruptions, it’s our understanding that CBS decided to include that one specific instance because it wasn’t a one-time thing.” God forbid a woman have a voice!!

The terminally online went full-misogyny over the interview, with many men and women claiming Belichick (a 73-year-old man, millionaire, and multi-championship winner) was somehow being held against his will. “It’s not my business but something doesn’t sit well with me about this. It’s giving borderline elder-abuse. Just my opinion,” wrote one user on Twitter. “It’s giving elder abuse. Blink twice if you need help Bill,” tweeted another. Dave Portnoy chimed in to say that he was “squirming” in his seat while watching the interview. Crazy! That’s precisely how I feel each time he breathes.

In any case, a governing principle of my life is to be on whatever side Portnoy isn’t on. And you know what? It hasn’t failed me yet.

