Khloe Is the Latest Kardashian to Get Chummy With Elon Musk

On Monday, the company and Kardashian announced that she’ll launch a “video podcast” on the platform. (So, a video, lol.) The content will live exclusively on Twitter for 24 hours before it can be watched (listened to? Consumed? reposted?) elsewhere.
“I’m so excited to partner with X for this incredible journey. It’s amazing to see our idea come to life, and I’m grateful to be able to connect with such inspiring guests like Jay, Mel and Scott – and so many more to come…This podcast will allow me to explore so many powerful topics, like love, healing and happiness, and X is the perfect platform to share my curiosity and wonder.”
Khloe is slated to interview people like her ex-brother-in-law, Scott Disick, and spirituality guru to the 1%, Jay Shetty. Normally, I wouldn’t even blink at a Kardashian launching yet another money-making venture but the reality dynasty’s ever-increasing chumminess with Musk can’t be ignored. In November, Kim couldn’t stop posting about her new BFF, a Tesla Robot, just as Caitlyn Jenner was spotted hanging out with Musk (and Donald Trump) in Florida. Though, considering he’s the world’s richest man, I suppose this behavior falls right in line with their ethos.
- Bethenny Frankel seems to be following the Lady Gaga “I looked for evidence” model to try and figure out what’s happening with the drones in New Jersey. [Page Six]
- Honestly, it’s nice to know that the New York City rats are equal opportunists. [People]
- Macaulay Culkin, as if he hasn’t gone through enough, has a scar on his finger from Joe Pesci biting him??? [Variety]
- Love witnessing Barbra Streisand discovering the nepo baby du jour (Gracie Abrams). [Instagram]
- Laddddieeesss (gender-neutral term of endearment), our early Christmas present, the White Lotus Season 3 trailer, just arrived! [Youtube]