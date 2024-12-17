Khloe Is the Latest Kardashian to Get Chummy With Elon Musk

Millions of Twitter users have decided to leave the platform for greener (or Bluesky-ier) pastures since it was taken over by Elon Musk in 2022 and legions of Nazis and crypto-fascists became comfortably vocal on the site. In general, the vibe there screams, “The party is over.” Unfortunately, that message did not get across to Khloe Kardashian.

On Monday, the company and Kardashian announced that she’ll launch a “video podcast” on the platform. (So, a video, lol.) The content will live exclusively on Twitter for 24 hours before it can be watched (listened to? Consumed? reposted?) elsewhere.

“I’m so excited to partner with X for this incredible journey. It’s amazing to see our idea come to life, and I’m grateful to be able to connect with such inspiring guests like Jay, Mel and Scott – and so many more to come…This podcast will allow me to explore so many powerful topics, like love, healing and happiness, and X is the perfect platform to share my curiosity and wonder.”

Khloe is slated to interview people like her ex-brother-in-law, Scott Disick, and spirituality guru to the 1%, Jay Shetty. Normally, I wouldn’t even blink at a Kardashian launching yet another money-making venture but the reality dynasty’s ever-increasing chumminess with Musk can’t be ignored. In November, Kim couldn’t stop posting about her new BFF, a Tesla Robot, just as Caitlyn Jenner was spotted hanging out with Musk (and Donald Trump) in Florida. Though, considering he’s the world’s richest man, I suppose this behavior falls right in line with their ethos.