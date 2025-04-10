Khloé Kardashian Should Sue Lamar Odom for That Sex Doll, I Think

Remember in November 2024 when Lamar Odom thought it would be epic to have a sex doll made to look like his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, then proceeded to go on a press tour about it? Unfortunately, I do. At the time, Kardashian remained shockingly silent—even after a series of photos showed the former NBA player doing a lot of weird shit with several deconstructed dolls in the manufacturer’s warehouse. Finally, Kardashian addressed the matter…via the season finale of The Kardashians.

“I found out about Lamar’s blow up doll I think the same way any of us found out, it was on the internet,” Kardashian reflected in a confessional. “Not sure why that’s something we are publicly talking about.” Girl, me either. Take it up with him.

News of the doll was introduced in a scene where Kardashian reads an article to momager, Kris Jenner, and friend, Malika Haqq: “Lamar thinks this Khloé-like sex doll will be perfect because he can do whatever he wants with her sexually. No word on how Khloé feels about this tribute.” Jenner’s only question in response? “Does it have real hair?” There’s the concerned mother we all know and loathe!