Khloé Kardashian Should Sue Lamar Odom for That Sex Doll, I Think

Remember in November 2024 when Lamar Odom thought it would be epic to have a sex doll made to look like his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, then proceeded to go on a press tour about it? Unfortunately, I do. At the time, Kardashian remained shockingly silent—even after a series of photos showed the former NBA player doing a lot of weird shit with several deconstructed dolls in the manufacturer’s warehouse. Finally, Kardashian addressed the matter…via the season finale of The Kardashians.
“I found out about Lamar’s blow up doll I think the same way any of us found out, it was on the internet,” Kardashian reflected in a confessional. “Not sure why that’s something we are publicly talking about.” Girl, me either. Take it up with him.
News of the doll was introduced in a scene where Kardashian reads an article to momager, Kris Jenner, and friend, Malika Haqq: “Lamar thinks this Khloé-like sex doll will be perfect because he can do whatever he wants with her sexually. No word on how Khloé feels about this tribute.” Jenner’s only question in response? “Does it have real hair?” There’s the concerned mother we all know and loathe!
In a confessional of her own, Jenner added: “I think one of my new year’s resolutions for 2025 is going to be kinder and not so judgmental. So, Lamar, if a blow up doll makes you happy, honey, you go get it.” Yes, I’m sure god would frown upon a parent who’s judgmental about her daughter’s ex-husband spending thousands on a sex doll made to be a dead ringer for her…
It’s safe to say Khloé didn’t make the same resolutions this year.
“It’s not a support dog, it’s a blow-up doll,” she said. “I’m supposed to be flattered by this? It’s more like, man this validates just how different we are and how much we’ve grown apart and it’s creepy and it’s weird, but I’m not hurt by it. That’s more his journey. It’s just weird and gross.” An understatement, to be sure.
Meanwhile, when asked about the purchase on We’re Out of Time with Richard Taite in November, Odom said the sex doll was for his mental health.
“A sex doll that looks like your wife, is that mental health?” the podcast host asked. “For me, it would be. I mean, it’s sick but I think we’re all a little off or a little weird, a little bit,” Odom replied, adding that he needs “a harem” of the Kardashian-inspired dolls and that he should be selling them himself…
I’m no lawyer, but there has to be a lawsuit in here somewhere. And a restraining order.
- Don’t tease us, Tallulah Willis! If you want to talk shit about Ashton Kutcher, you have an audience. [Page Six]
- Bill Belichick‘s girlfriend will compete for the Miss Maine USA title. [People]
- I don’t know about this movie, but it’s nice to know Hayden Panettiere is employed. [Daily Mail]
- Jojo Siwa accused Mickey Rourke of homophobia while competing on Celebrity Big Brother UK. [Us Weekly]
- Noah Wyle on the hellscape in which we currently live: “I find it infuriating that we still can’t come to a consensus that masks cut down on transmission of disease. I find it infuriating that we still won’t acknowledge that vaccines are an important way of eradicating disease.” Totally, gorgeous. [Variety]
- Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, and Ralph Fiennes are being eyed for leads in the new Hunger Games prequel. [Just Jared]
- Scarlett Johansson and Harris Dickinson are both making their directorial debuts at the Cannes Film Festival. [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Weeks after her court-appointed guardian insisted she wasn’t kept from her family, Wendy Williams was reportedly denied a meeting with her niece and new attorney. [TMZ]
GET JEZEBEL RIGHT IN YOUR INBOX
Still here. Still without airbrushing. Still with teeth.