Kid Cudi Corroborated Cassie Ventura’s Claims That Diddy Threatened Their Lives

On Thursday, another key witness testified in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering trial. Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi took the stand to discuss his brief relationship with Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura during a break from her decade-long relationship with Combs. Not only did Mescudi confirm much of Ventura’s testimony regarding the abuse she was subjected to, but Combs’ threats of violence against both of their lives.

According to Mescudi, he met Ventura in 2008 but didn’t begin dating her until 2011, after she told him that she and Combs had “some problems” and were taking a break. However, things swiftly turned sour when Combs discovered the two were seeing each other.

In December 2011, Mescudi—who testified that he was aware of Combs’ abuse—said he received a call from Ventura in which she sounded “really stressed” and “scared.” Combs had learned they’d started dating and was enraged. When she asked him to pick her up, Mescudi took Ventura to a safe location, the Sunset Marquis hotel. Then, he and Ventura spoke with one of Combs’s employees, who Mescudi described as “very scared.” The employee explained that Combs and an associate had broken into Mescudi’s home and the employee was waiting outside for them. While driving to his house, Mescudi called Combs and confirmed he was there.

“He said, ‘What’s up?'” Mescudi said on the stand. “And I said, ‘Motherfucker, are you in my house?’ He said, ‘I am here waiting for you.'”