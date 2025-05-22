Kid Cudi Corroborated Cassie Ventura’s Claims That Diddy Threatened Their Lives

While on the stand, the rapper also testified that, after he began a relationship with Ventura, Combs allegedly broke into his home and set his car on fire. 

By Audra Heinrichs  |  May 22, 2025 | 4:40pm
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesNews
Kid Cudi Corroborated Cassie Ventura’s Claims That Diddy Threatened Their Lives

On Thursday, another key witness testified in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering trial. Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi took the stand to discuss his brief relationship with Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura during a break from her decade-long relationship with Combs. Not only did Mescudi confirm much of Ventura’s testimony regarding the abuse she was subjected to, but Combs’ threats of violence against both of their lives.

According to Mescudi, he met Ventura in 2008 but didn’t begin dating her until 2011, after she told him that she and Combs had “some problems” and were taking a break. However, things swiftly turned sour when Combs discovered the two were seeing each other.

In December 2011, Mescudi—who testified that he was aware of Combs’ abuse—said he received a call from Ventura in which she sounded “really stressed” and “scared.” Combs had learned they’d started dating and was enraged. When she asked him to pick her up, Mescudi took Ventura to a safe location, the Sunset Marquis hotel. Then, he and Ventura spoke with one of Combs’s employees, who Mescudi described as “very scared.” The employee explained that Combs and an associate had broken into Mescudi’s home and the employee was waiting outside for them. While driving to his house, Mescudi called Combs and confirmed he was there.

“He said, ‘What’s up?'” Mescudi said on the stand. “And I said, ‘Motherfucker, are you in my house?’ He said, ‘I am here waiting for you.'”

However, when Mescudi arrived, Combs wasn’t there, but Mescudi said that his dog was “jittery” and locked in a bathroom, and personal items were out of place. For example, the Christmas presents he purchased for his family had been opened. Mescudi claimed he then called the police and filed a police report about the break-in.

The following month, Mescudi’s Porsche was set on fire in his driveway. In January 2012, he recalled his dog watcher calling to inform him that the car had been torched. A friend sent photos to Mescudi, who was 45 minutes away and, per his description, the “top of my Porsche was cut open, and that’s where the molotov cocktail was put in.” Photos of the damaged car were shown to the jury.

Considering Ventura’s testimony, and her mother’s, in which they told the court that Combs threatened Cassie’s life, as well as Mescudi’s, this latest testimony about the break-in and the arson is further corroboration of their claims. After being contacted by Combs multiple times, Mescudi agreed to a meeting with him because he said he “knew” Combs had something to do with what happened.

The pair made plans to meet at a hotel meeting room in Los Angeles. Combs, Mescudi said, arrived before him and was staring out the window with his hands behind his back, looking like a “Marvel supervillain.” They then discussed Mescudi’s relationship with Ventura before “shaking hands.” On the way out, Mescudi asked him about his destroyed car.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Mescudi said Combs replied. Ultimately, Mescudi and Ventura ended the relationship over Combs.

“The drama was too out of hand and to give her some space,” Mescudi testified. “The break-in and everything. Just felt like things were getting out of hand. For my safety, for her safety.” However, on cross-examination, when Mescudi was asked by Combs’ attorneys whether or not he felt “played” by Ventura, who the defense claimed was “living a double life,” he replied “true.”

Years later, in 2015, Mescudi said Combs approached him and expressed remorse about the matter.

“I just want to apologize for everything and all that bullshit,” Mescudi said Combs told him, adding that after his apology, he “kind of found peace” with the situation.

How nice for Mescudi that he was able to find peace in 2015 when, at that time, Ventura was still being abused by Combs…

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.

 
Join the discussion...