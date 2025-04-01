Lana Del Rey Is NOT Being Sued by Skims
“This isn’t happening," Del Rey wrote in a comment on Instagram. "Not as far as either one of us know."Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
Turns out those rumors that Skims was suing Lana Del Rey were just an early April Fool’s joke. But how did they even start? Come with me, if you will, back to January 2024, when Kim Kardashian’s brand launched an aetherial, vintage-inspired Valentine’s Day campaign featuring none other than aetherial, vintage-inspired singer Del Rey. The campaign, shot by Nadia Lee Cohen, featured Lana lounging in a giant heart-shaped chocolate box looking like the melancholic old film star she probably was in another life. All good, right?
Not according to the rumor mill, which rumored that Kardashian was suing Lana for a casual $1 million (aka what Kardashian spends every day to have someone wipe down every surface on her all-white marble house) for failing to properly label a Valentine’s Day 2024 Instagram post with the brand as a paid promotion.
There is some truth to the rumor—as it turns out, the National Advertising Division (NAD) did look into the posts and asked both Del Rey and Brittany Mahomes to provide their followers with “greater disclosures” around their promotion of Skims. Considering Kardashian is now doing weird Tesla robot spon, I’d give them the same advice, but for different reasons (though Mahomes may be into that kind of thing).
As part of NAD’s probe into the Skims posts, they asked Del Rey to modify all three posts to include #ad or #sponsored, per her contract. Skims also told NAD it had taken steps to ensure its influencers would do better to comply with FTC guidelines in the future.
But the rumor that Kardashian is actually taking her own action against Del Rey? Those aren’t true, and Kim and Lana still remain good friends. “This isn’t happening. Not as far as either one of us know,” the singer commented on a post from Let’s Get Into It podcaster Sloan Hooks. “I don’t know where this started. If it does have to happen because of guidelines, then we will handle it. But never an end to a friendship.”
- “Seems like a complicated individual, I guess.” – Kenan Thompson on Morgan Wallen’s Saturday Night Live walkout back to “God’s Country.” [Variety]
- “Shout out to Mounjaro!” – Meghan Trainor admitting in an Instagram caption to using GLP-1 medication to lose weight (alongside a dietitian, “huge lifestyle changes,” and exercising with a trainer). I guess “All About That Bass” doesn’t mean anything anymore. [Instagram]
- The new Beatles biopic will actually be four biopics, all set to be released in April 2028 in what director Sam Mendes called the first “bingeable moment in cinema.” So a limited series…but make it cost $18 million an episode. [Deadline]
- Dave Coulier is cancer-free after being diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma last year. [People]
- Pete Davidson and his new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, were spotted in Scotland attending Dave Navarro’s wedding. The old Pete would have gotten a new tattoo about this. [Page Six]
- Speaking of Pete…comedian Luenell apologized to the former SNL star for tickling him during a joint appearance on Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. I guess female comedians can be inappropriate with much younger comics, too! [Us Magazine]
- Katy Perry’s A&R manager Chris Anotuke says it was actually his idea for the singer to work with Dr. Luke again on “Woman’s World.” Sounds like Katy Perry needs a new A&R manager! [The Tab]Join the discussion...