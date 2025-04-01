Lana Del Rey Is NOT Being Sued by Skims

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LANA DEL REY (@honeymoon)

There is some truth to the rumor—as it turns out, the National Advertising Division (NAD) did look into the posts and asked both Del Rey and Brittany Mahomes to provide their followers with “greater disclosures” around their promotion of Skims. Considering Kardashian is now doing weird Tesla robot spon, I’d give them the same advice, but for different reasons (though Mahomes may be into that kind of thing).

As part of NAD’s probe into the Skims posts, they asked Del Rey to modify all three posts to include #ad or #sponsored, per her contract. Skims also told NAD it had taken steps to ensure its influencers would do better to comply with FTC guidelines in the future.

But the rumor that Kardashian is actually taking her own action against Del Rey? Those aren’t true, and Kim and Lana still remain good friends. “This isn’t happening. Not as far as either one of us know,” the singer commented on a post from Let’s Get Into It podcaster Sloan Hooks. “I don’t know where this started. If it does have to happen because of guidelines, then we will handle it. But never an end to a friendship.”