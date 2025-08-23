Leader of the Free World Mad that Museum Says Slavery Was Bad

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

Last week, we informed you that the Trump administration said it would review exhibits at Smithsonian museums ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday next year. A chilling letter sent to the organization explained that the White House wanted to assess all public-facing content for “tone, historical framing, and alignment with American ideals.”

Donald Trump got in on the action on Tuesday, whining on Truth Social that museums in the U.S. are “the last remaining segment of ‘WOKE.'” He added: “The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future.” I like how he capitalizes slavery, but also implies that history museums talk about it too much.

This cursed review began after a 35-year-old lawyer named Lindsey Halligan moved to D.C. to work for Trump as a special assistant and senior associate staff secretary. (If you squint, she also looks a little like Trump 1.0 main character Hope Hicks.) Halligan said after she arrived in D.C., she visited some museums and didn’t like what she saw, so she ran to her boss to propose an executive order, which was released in March.

The day after Trump’s little missive, Halligan went on Fox News and said that, as a country, we should be patting ourselves on the back more. “The fact our country was involved in slavery is awful—no one thinks otherwise,” she said Wednesday, leaning quite hard on that passive voice. “But what I saw when I was going through the museum, personally, was an overemphasis on slavery, and I think there should be more of an overemphasis on how far we’ve come since slavery.”