Trump to Build White House Ballroom to Address National ‘Schlopping’ Emergency
Barf Bag: “They've always wanted to have it," per our Big Dumb president. Is this kind of like how, in his telling, the people yearned for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade?Photo: Screenshot Politics
On Thursday, the White House announced that it’s taking steps to address our long national nightmare of party guests getting their shoes dirty. That’s right, the Trump administration said it will build a new 90,000-square-foot ballroom for state dinners and other events. Phew!
Construction on the 650-person capacity space will begin in September and will be finished “long before” the end of Donald Trump’s term in January 2029, per press
propagandist secretary Karoline Leavitt. The ballroom will be an addition to the East Wing of the White House.
Currently, the largest room on the property, the East Room, can only hold about 200 people. The White House said in a news release that it is “unable to host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance.” Quelle horreur!
Leavitt added that unidentified donors would help cover the $200 million cost of the project, and given her boss’s history of taking money from businesses and foreign leaders trying to lobby the government, I think we have a right to know who those people are!
Later at a press availability, Trump expounded on why he believes all of this is necessary: because it sometimes rains on the days they have fancy parties. “When it rains, it’s a disaster. The tent’s 100 yards—that’s more than a football field—away from the main entrance. People are schlopping down to the tent,” he said, presumably mangling the word “schlepping.” He continued, “It’s not a pretty sight. The women with their lovely evening gowns, all of…their hair all done, and they’re a mess by the time they get in. They’ve always wanted to have it.”
Is this kind of like how, in Trump’s telling, the people yearned for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade?
Trump on the need for a new White House ballroom: “People are schlopping to the tent. It’s not a pretty sight. The women with their lovely evening gowns, all of their hair all done, and they’re a mess by the time they get in. They’ve always wanted to have it.”
