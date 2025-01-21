Let Robert Pattinson Talking About His New Baby Smooth Your Brain

Friends, this morning I’m going to deliver you with the most innocent, sweet, and strange morsel of celebrity “news” because I know we’re all fragile and can’t read too much about Carrie Underwood’s intense lip fillers or Barron Trump’s uncanny hairline. Instead, let me present you with some comforting words from millennial heartthrob Robert Pattinson about his baby.

Pattinson, who had a baby with partner Suki Waterhouse in March, told Vogue his thoughts on the “baby smell phenomenon.”

“I remember people used to be like ‘oh, don’t you like the smell of babies, but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder,” he said with a laugh. “But then I had a baby, and I was like ‘my baby smells incredible.’ There’s something there, I can identify her. She doesn’t smell like other babies.”

The idea of Pattinson being able to identify his baby purely by smell should make a lightbulb go off in some Hollywood’ exec’s head. We need Pattinson to lead the new Taken series, where a man loses his daughter and he can only hunt her down based on her smell.

There is something so deeply soothing about hearing a man whose posters surely adorned many, many girls (now grown-ass women’s) walls talk so lovingly about his newborn baby. It’s like a white noise machine that a baby would use….but for me, a 34-year-old woman. Puts me right into a primordial slumber. Hopefully, it’ll last four years!