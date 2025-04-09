Look Who’s Making the ‘It Ends With Us’ Lawsuits About Him

The prolific sexual predator told TMZ he was triggered after Justin Baldoni filed a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  April 9, 2025 | 5:44pm



These days, everyone has an opinion on the It Ends With Us dueling suits. Do I want to hear most of them? Not really. But I’ll tell you whose two cents I definitely don’t need anywhere near my brain bank: Harvey Weinstein. Unfortunately, he just offered it anyway. Impressively, he even managed to victimize himself in the process. Go figure.

On Wednesday, the convicted rapist (in two states until recently) gave a statement to TMZ about Justin Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.

“Watching Justin Baldoni take legal action against The New York Times and its reporters—accusing them of manipulating communications and ignoring evidence that countered Ms. Lively’s claims—hit me hard,” Weinstein said. “It brought back everything I experienced when the Times reported on me in 2017. They did the same thing: cherry-picked what fit their story and ignored critical context and facts that could have challenged the narrative.”

While I imagine Baldoni’s not thrilled about the optics of Weinstein taking his side, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise given Weinstein’s renewed desire for relevancy. The second Baldoni claimed the NYT “cherry-picked” details from his correspondence with Blake Lively, and altered text conversations to “deliberately” mislead readers in a $400 million suit, he should’ve known a man like Weinstein would capitalize on it.

Should anyone have forgotten, Weinstein has been accused of sexual abuse by over 100 women and has spent the last five years behind bars at Rikers. The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting published by the NYT played a crucial role in getting long overdue justice for Weinstein’s victims. At the time, Weinstein himself admitted he “needed to be a better person” and that he intended to start a “$5 million foundation to give scholarships to women directors at USC,” named after his mother, in a statement to the NYT. However, it’s clear he’s learned absolutely nothing since.

“I should have stood up and fought back then,” Weinstein told the tabloid. “I should have had the courage to speak out against the way the truth was twisted. That failure still haunts me. I’ll be watching this case closely—it matters to anyone who’s ever been on the receiving end of a media takedown, and even more to someone who’s had to pay a high legal price.” How a prolific (and proven) sexual predator still has this much pride is truly astounding.

As the newspaper did when Baldoni first filed his defamation suit against it in January, the NYT swiftly denied Weinstein’s claims in a statement.

“Our comprehensive investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against Mr. Weinstein was rigorously reported over many months and based on on-the-record interviews, legal settlements paid to accusers and other documents,” a NYT spokesperson told TMZ. “None of the facts in our coverage are in dispute. Mr. Weinstein acknowledged his misconduct in a statement that was published in full in The Times. He’s since been criminally convicted of rape and sexual assault.”

Baldoni has yet to denounce (let alone address) Weinstein’s allegiance, but if I were him, I’d probably get right on that…

 
