Look Who’s Making the ‘It Ends With Us’ Lawsuits About Him

These days, everyone has an opinion on the It Ends With Us dueling suits. Do I want to hear most of them? Not really. But I’ll tell you whose two cents I definitely don’t need anywhere near my brain bank: Harvey Weinstein. Unfortunately, he just offered it anyway. Impressively, he even managed to victimize himself in the process. Go figure.

On Wednesday, the convicted rapist (in two states until recently) gave a statement to TMZ about Justin Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.

“Watching Justin Baldoni take legal action against The New York Times and its reporters—accusing them of manipulating communications and ignoring evidence that countered Ms. Lively’s claims—hit me hard,” Weinstein said. “It brought back everything I experienced when the Times reported on me in 2017. They did the same thing: cherry-picked what fit their story and ignored critical context and facts that could have challenged the narrative.”