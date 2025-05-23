Looks Like JoJo Siwa’s Got a Boyfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

The post arrived days after The Sun reported that the pair were vacationing together at an adults-only resort in Mexico.

“JoJo and Chris looked very loved-up and as they snogged in full view of other holidaymakers,” a source told the tabloid. “They spent their time at the hotel holding hands and looked like a giddy couple in the early throes of love. It was nice to see.”

“They were very hands on, not entirely different to how they were on TV just a bit more intimate,” they added. More intimate than how they were on TV? On the show, they made a habit of cuddling in bed and once engaged in some tongue play. And by tongue play, I mean Siwa licked chocolate (not a euphemism) off Hughes’ shorts. So, they must’ve been doing a hell of a lot of snogging at this resort…

Meanwhile, Hughes made an Instagram post of his own featuring similar photos, including Siwa sitting on his lap at a restaurant and posing together at Disney World. The caption? “The previous 7 days have been the prettiest.” I’d say it can’t get much more official than that.

Personally, I find it very heartwarming that Siwa spent her last birthday getting drunk with Tyler Cameron and G Flip at Epcot, and this year brought a new boyfriend to celebrate similarly at the House of Mouse. Cheers to these two crazy kids!

