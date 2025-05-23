Looks Like JoJo Siwa’s Got a Boyfriend

One month after Siwa "switched letters," she posted a carousel of couple-y photos starring her Celebrity Big Brother UK co-star, Chris Hughes.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  May 23, 2025 | 10:18am
One month after JoJo Siwa began identifying a little differently (read: from lesbian to queer), it looks like she just went Instagram official with her Celebrity Big Brother UK co-star, Chris Hughes

On Wednesday, Siwa posted a carousel of photos from her 22nd birthday and, let’s just say, Hughes had a starring role. The first photo, for example, shows the pair with their limbs lovingly intertwined. If you’re not quite convinced, the post also included Siwa and Hughes having what looks like an intimate breakfast together, posing alongside her former teacher, Abby Lee Miller, and cuddling on the couch. Apart from the fact that she entered the Big Brother house with a partner, it’s actually very sweet!

“This year’s birthday week was more magical than anything,” Siwa captioned the post. “Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling, and good meaningful cries.” Who doesn’t love a meaningful cry on their birthday???

 

The post arrived days after The Sun reported that the pair were vacationing together at an adults-only resort in Mexico.

“JoJo and Chris looked very loved-up and as they snogged in full view of other holidaymakers,” a source told the tabloid. “They spent their time at the hotel holding hands and looked like a giddy couple in the early throes of love. It was nice to see.”

“They were very hands on, not entirely different to how they were on TV just a bit more intimate,” they added. More intimate than how they were on TV? On the show, they made a habit of cuddling in bed and once engaged in some tongue play. And by tongue play, I mean Siwa licked chocolate (not a euphemism) off Hughes’ shorts. So, they must’ve been doing a hell of a lot of snogging at this resort…

Meanwhile, Hughes made an Instagram post of his own featuring similar photos, including Siwa sitting on his lap at a restaurant and posing together at Disney World. The caption? “The previous 7 days have been the prettiest.” I’d say it can’t get much more official than that.

Personally, I find it very heartwarming that Siwa spent her last birthday getting drunk with Tyler Cameron and G Flip at Epcot, and this year brought a new boyfriend to celebrate similarly at the House of Mouse. Cheers to these two crazy kids!

