Congrats to Machine Gun Kelly Outing Himself as a Deadbeat Dad

This week, Machine Gun Kelly (née Colson Baker) is promoting his new album, Lost Americana, and folks, it’s been quite the press cycle. Between boasting about his water fasts to detailing his recent rehab stay after cheating on the mother of his child, Megan Fox, Baker has been loose-lipped. So much so that he also outed himself as a deadbeat dad to their daughter, Saga Blade.

“Someone the other day was like, ‘You’re such a good dad,’ because I was just holding the baby,” Baker said on Today With Jenna and Friends on Thursday. Megan “was fuming. I just play the guitar and hope and pray that the baby is happy.”

He added: “I want to detract any congrats to me, and just move it to Megan. Because she really does all the work.” Well, unlike most dads these days, at least Baker admitted it!

In case the personal lives of Baker and his former partner are a mystery to you, the pair were engaged for two years until they split in December 2024. According to reports, the rumor was that Fox found text messages from other women on his phone. His new music all but confirms this. In the song “Treading Water,” for instance, Baker laments: “This’ll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That’ll be the last tear you waste on me crying / I broke this home.”

However, it appears that Baker and Fox have been able to amicably co-parent their daughter. Last month, the pair were spotted traveling to Costa Rica together and apparently, a partial reconciliation has occurred in recent months. “Things feel back to ‘normal’ between them, but they are not putting a label on their relationship,” a source told Us Weekly this week. Sounds about as complicated as their relationship has always been.

While their exact status is still a bit of a question mark, one thing is for certain: Fox is doing the parenting. And you know what? There are much worse things!

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.