Machine Gun Kelly Tries to Squash Megan Fox Rumors With New Beard & Emo Instagram

Someone who was not thrilled was MGK, who Instagrammed two pretty emo photos—one where he stares out a window and another where he stares off into the abyss while fixing his hair—of himself with the caption, “how can ‘sources say’ when the sources haven’t said anything.” And you know what, fair! He also has a beard now, which everyone in the comments was shocked by.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly) In March, Fox appeared on Call Her Daddy and cryptically told Alex Cooper that she and MGK would always be “twin flames” whether or not they were together—and refused to confirm or deny if they were. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on November 11, after previously sharing that she’d had a miscarriage. And over Thanksgiving, the twin flames reportedly called it quits after Fox found “upsetting material” on his phone. A few weeks later, sources told People and TMZ that Fox was “distraught” and “blindsided,” but that she “seems over it now,” and that her “inner circle” told her to “move on once and for all.” For what it’s worth, Page Six previously reported that Fox had “every intention” of co-parenting with MGK, despite no longer being together. Welp. Wishing everyone health and healing. Meryl Streep reportedly had to “cut a car-size hole” in her fence to escape the LA wildfires. Get that fence an award! [Entertainment Weekly]

