How can 'sources say' when the sources haven’t said anything,” MGK wrote on Instagram after TMZ reported that the formerly engaged couple were still not speaking, despite Fox’s nearing due date.

By Lauren Tousignant  |  January 29, 2025 | 9:34am
Machine Gun Kelly Tries to Squash Megan Fox Rumors With New Beard & Emo Instagram

The last we heard of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly was that Fox was pregnant, they’d broken up, Fox’s “inner circle” was thrilled, and her ex-husband told MGK to “grow up.” Fox is due in March and on Tuesday, TMZ decided to give everyone a little update about whether or not they’re in contact—which MGK seemingly did not appreciate.

“Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Megan and MGK are not on good terms and things are so bad they aren’t even speaking to each other,” the tabloid wrote, without any direct quotes from said sources so, you know, take with a grain (or a bucket) of salt, etc., etc. TMZ also wrote that it’s “unclear how involved” MGK will be when the baby arrives and that her inner circle continues to be thrilled.

Someone who was not thrilled was MGK, who Instagrammed two pretty emo photos—one where he stares out a window and another where he stares off into the abyss while fixing his hair—of himself with the caption, “how can ‘sources say’ when the sources haven’t said anything.” And you know what, fair! He also has a beard now, which everyone in the comments was shocked by.

 

In March, Fox appeared on Call Her Daddy and cryptically told Alex Cooper that she and MGK would always be “twin flames” whether or not they were together—and refused to confirm or deny if they were. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on November 11, after previously sharing that she’d had a miscarriage. And over Thanksgiving, the twin flames reportedly called it quits after Fox found “upsetting material” on his phone. A few weeks later, sources told People and TMZ that Fox was “distraught” and “blindsided,” but that she “seems over it now,” and that her “inner circle” told her to “move on once and for all.” For what it’s worth, Page Six previously reported that Fox had “every intention” of co-parenting with MGK, despite no longer being together.

Welp. Wishing everyone health and healing.

