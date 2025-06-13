Texas Man Who Allegedly Gave Pregnant Girlfriend Abortion Pills Charged With Murder

Texas officials last week arrested a man who allegedly spiked his then-girlfriend’s coffee with abortion pills, causing her to miscarry. But they didn’t charge him with violating the state’s abortion ban or for assaulting the woman—they charged him with murder. Not only is this a horrifying instance of reproductive coercion, the specific charge is also an escalation for fetal personhood, or the dangerous legal theory that embryos and fetuses have constitutional rights.

The details of the incident are galling. The Parker County Sheriff’s Offices said in a press release that Justin Banta, 38, learned last fall that his girlfriend was pregnant; he is married to another woman. Banta reportedly told the unidentified woman that he would pay for an abortion and she said she wanted to continue the pregnancy. On October 17, the woman had an ultrasound when she was about six weeks pregnant and was reportedly told that the pregnancy looked healthy. Later that day, she met Banta at a coffee shop and relayed this information to him. It’s at this time, the woman told police, that she believes he put abortion-inducing drugs in her drink without her knowledge. The next day, she started bleeding heavily and went to the emergency room and lost the pregnancy on October 19.