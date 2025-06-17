May Jason Isaacs Keep Getting the Mic

If you’ve seen season three of The White Lotus, you already know that when it comes to revelations, Jason Isaacs tends to go whole hog. Fortunately for us all, he’s a man of habit. While we’ve seen the last of his prosthetic penis, this man just continues to show us how truly talented he is at saying too much.

In a new interview with Vulture , Isaacs, once again, discussed the inner workings of The White Lotus. Only this time, he shared the salary of everyone who starred on the hit series. Spoiler alert: it’s $40,000 for each of the season’s eight episodes.

“I didn’t know that was public knowledge,” Isaacs said when asked to confirm whether the amount was factual. “That’s absolutely true. Generally actors don’t talk about pay in public because it’s ridiculously disproportionate to what we do — putting on makeup and funny voices—and just upsets the public.”