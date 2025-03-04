Meet Our New Education Secretary, Who Has One of the Worst Resumes I’ve Ever Seen

In 2017, Donald Trump appointed Rick Perry—a man who famously couldn’t name the Energy Department at a 2012 presidential debate—as his energy secretary. Keeping alive old traditions of appointing people who disdain or know nothing about a department to then run that department, Trump appointed former WWE executive Linda McMahon to run the Education Department, which Trump himself called “a big con job” that he hopes to disassemble and scrap for parts like an old car. On Monday, the Senate confirmed McMahon—who testified in February that key responsibilities of the department should be reallocated to other departments—by a 51-45 vote across party lines. By Monday night, McMahon sent her first email to Education Department staff, a cartoonishly ominous screed pledging to unilaterally “send education back to the states.” In the email, obtained by Zeteo News, she writes that they will undertake “the historic overhaul of a federal agency” and that this is “our opportunity to perform one final, unforgettable public service to future generations of students.”

In the same email, she rails against “DEI,” vows to strengthen “parental rights,” which is just jargon for attacking curriculum that teaches about race or LGBTQ identity, as well as “school choice”—also jargon for privatizing education and defunding public schools. Lovely!

Trump’s first speech as president stressed the importance of a fully “merit-based society,” yet, impressively, McMahon has no background in education. Ah, pardon me! She served for one year on the Connecticut State Board of Education in 2009… only to be removed when a local newspaper reported that she’d lied about having an education degree. (Nonetheless, McMahon touts her year on the board in her Monday email to staffers—pretty shameless, IMO.) She’s since served on the board of the private Catholic school, Sacred Heart University, unsuccessfully ran twice for U.S. Senate in 2010 and 2012, worked in the Small Business Administration in the first Trump administration, and later worked in Trump’s super PAC, America First Action.

But the most notable bullet point on McMahon’s flimsy resume is her tenure as CEO and president of WWE from 1980 to 2009. In October, about a month before Trump won and nominated McMahon, attorneys for five former WWE employees filed a lawsuit alleging systematic sexual abuse that the employees, then underage teen boys, endured while working as “ring boys” in the 1980s and 1990s. The lawsuit claims WWE officials including McMahon and her then-husband knew about this abuse and took no action. Attorneys for McMahon responded at the time by claiming the lawsuit was “filled with scurrilous lies.”