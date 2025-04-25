Megyn Kelly, of All People, Says George Clooney Isn’t a Journalist & Blake Lively Doesn’t Matter

This week, George Clooney sat down with Patti LuPone for the first iteration of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” Broadway edition. Throughout their conversation, they discussed Clooney’s turn as journalist Edward R. Murrow in the stage version of his 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck, and how America is getting stupider by the day. Inevitably, there was a Megyn Kelly mention.

In March, Kelly disapproved of Clooney’s passion for a free and fair press (a central theme of the play) and insinuated he’s cosplaying as a journalist off stage, too. “You see Megyn Kelly, who’s come out and said I’m not a journalist,” Clooney asked LuPone. “I didn’t say I was a journalist.” LuPone then quipped: “Neither is she.”

Well, it’s safe to say that the brief exchange pissed Kelly off because she devoted the first 11 minutes of her show, The Megyn Kelly Show, to it on Wednesday. The point? To prove once and for all that she is a journalist and he is not.

“He’s starring in a play about Edward R. Murrow because Clooney fancies himself a journalist, you see, and has lots of thoughts on how journalists need to do journalism,” she said before referencing Clooney’s New York Times op-ed about the mental acuity of Joe Biden . “He does it mainly by stumbling upon the biggest story of the decade, that a sitting president is mentally infirm and ought to be 25th Amendment’ed right out of office, and then burying it, saying absolutely nothing for weeks on end, and then only after that president humiliates himself on the national stage at a Presidential debate, and then refuses to step down as the entire Democrat Party watches its electoral chances up and down the ticket go swirling down the toilet.” Damn. For a journalist, that’s one hell of a run-on sentence…

“Finally, he decides to write an op-ed in The New York Times saying Joe Biden is not up for the job,” she rambled on. “That’s not journalism, George—it’s cowardice and naked partisanship. You’re not fooling anyone. So now he’s starring in his Broadway show…by the way, what’s the matter, George? Are the Hollywood roles getting a little hard to come by as you age and get decidedly more smug and self-congratulatory? I’m just asking!” Age shaming a man who’s less than 10 years older than you? Yikes.

It’s been quite the week for Kelly, who also took aim at Blake Lively after attending the Time 100 Gala together on Thursday. That the two of them were both featured on the magazine’s list? Well, you know how I feel about it

When a Daily Mail reporter asked Kelly who she was “most looking forward to seeing tonight,” Kelly responded: “Well, I’m definitely hoping for some sort of selfie in the distance with both Blake Lively and Meghan Markle since they have provided me with so many hours of content.” That wasn’t the question, but sure!

“She’s only here because she’s a celebrity,” Kelly further told reporters of Lively. Meanwhile, the jury is still very much out on why she was there apart from spending the evening telling reporters that Lively was behind “fake Me Too” allegation against her former co-star Justin Baldoni, and that she “ shouldn’t be here .”

“She has no influence over anything,” Kelly reportedly said. Anyone remember when Kelly waged some serious Me Too allegations of her own? There was literally a whole movie about it. One would think she’d treat such workplace accusations a little more understanding, but I guess her internalized misogyny won out…as it has for the last five years. She might’ve been a journalist once upon a time, but empath she most certainly is not.