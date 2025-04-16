I Can’t Stand Reading Gisèle Pelicot’s Name Next to Trump, Vance, & Musk on the Time100 List

On Wednesday, Time revealed its most influential people in the world list, and, as is the case every year, I have many, many questions. For instance, I know Adam Brody gave Fleabag‘s Hot Priest reason to sweat under his collar thanks to his turn as Hot Rabbi in Nobody Wants This, but is that really worth a spot on this particular list? And no one would argue against Kristen Wiig being one of the best things to happen to Saturday Night Live, but…she left in 2012. Also, we all know the president has pull—like it or not—as does Elon Musk, but seeing their names next to Gisèle Pelicot‘s? Yuck.

If, like me, you’ve long wondered the criteria for how the magazine chooses its purposefully controversial list (see this year’s here), you’ll likely stay wondering. Frankly, the magazine is almost comically vague about it this year. Don’t believe me? Visit the landing page and you’ll find a lot of words without much meaning.

The process of choosing individuals is overseen by Chief Strategy Officer, Dan Macsai, and Executive Editorial Director, Cate Matthews, who lead “TIME’s journalists through a year of debate and discovery” and speak “with sources and partners around the globe to whittle down a list of 100 individuals.” Huh. I, for one, would love to know what sources and partners these two are in consort with. I’ll go out on a limb and say publicists and the deep-pocketed comprise a great deal of them.