Morgan Wallen’s Ex, KT Smith, Says No Chairs Were Thrown in Her Name

If you were in Nashville late Sunday evening and looked up at the sky, you’d have been in for a surprise. No, the solar eclipse wasn’t giving the honky tonk city a special preview. But you might have seen a chair hurling down at you from above that country musician Morgan Wallen threw off a roof.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday Wallen, who’s also been known to throw around some racial slurs, tossed a chair off of the sixth-floor rooftop of Chiefs Bar in downtown Nashville. It landed only a few feet from police, who arrested and charged the singer with three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. According to The Tennessean, witnesses said Wallen laughed after throwing the chair.

“Whatever happened at that bar had to be reality hitting him in the face over losing the love of his life,” a source told the Daily Mail. Not sure reality hitting someone in the face justifies a chair hitting you in the head, but alas.

Initial reports of the incident linked Wallen’s antics to him learning that his ex-fiancée, KT Smith, whom he was with from 2016 to 2019 and shares a three-year-old son with, had eloped with her new boyfriend, Luke Scornavacco only a few days after their engagement. Perhaps that’s the case, though I imagine for someone with Wallen’s track record (along with a video of him using racial slurs and the fact that he’s also been kicked out of Kid Rock’s Nashville steakhouse and arrested for disorderly conduct), it seems like he’s the type of the dude who throws chairs off sixth-story rooftops at the slightest inconvenience.

Smith, for the record, seems to want no part in this narrative. “Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline,” she told The Daily Beast, “I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement.” She continued, “I cannot speak on Morgan’s behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior.” That’s a real, “bless his heart, I’m removing myself from this bullshit” statement if I’ve ever read one. I don’t blame her.