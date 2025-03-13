Nathan Fielder Is Reportedly Visiting Elizabeth Holmes in Prison 

Nathan Fielder has reportedly found a new subject: none other than the turtleneck-wearing, green juice-toting, biotech charlatan Elizabeth Holmes.

According to entertainment news newsletter The InSchneider, the comedian and filmmaker has recently been spotted at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, the minimum-security federal prison in Texas where Holmes is serving out her 11-year sentence. Why? A “top-secret” project involving the former Theranos founder. Ope!

At this point, details are sadly scarce. But given Holmes is practically walking, talking satire, I think we can all use our imagination as to what the finished product might look like. Some inspiration, however, might very well come from the fact that in recent weeks, Holmes has been mounting what appears to be a rehabilitation campaign in the press.

Earlier this month, Holmes appealed her sentence in the hopes of overturning her 2022 fraud conviction. The filing hinged on Holmes’ attorneys’ argument that prosecutors presented testimony from Theranos’ final lab director that was “infected with error” during the four-month proceedings and that the man was never properly vetted by the judge as an expert. The solution, according to her representation? That the conviction be overturned in lieu of a new trial. That appeal, however, was denied.

“I am more determined than ever to fight for my freedom,” Holmes told People in response to the news. “And I know that when the truth finally comes out I will be proven innocent.”

And in February, when Holmes appeared on the cover of People, she told the magazine that despite the “hell and torture” she’s currently -living in, she has continued to work on her research and inventions and remains “completely committed” to “affordable healthcare solutions.” Quick reminder that the doctors and patients who testified in her 2022 trial made it pretty plain Holmes is unequipped to do that. One patient was told he might have prostate cancer. He didn’t. Another was informed she’d had a miscarriage. She was actually pregnant and would go on to have a healthy baby.

In addition to her “work,” Holmes has reportedly formed a friendship with fellow detainee and former Real Housewife of Salt Lake City, Jennifer Shah. The inmates were recently photographed pumping iron together, and back in September 2023, Shah’s representative, Chris Giovanni, told People that Shah and Holmes had bonded over the former’s “Shah-mazing abs” classes.

“They’re friends. They’re both rehabilitating and have bonded over being on this journey of positive change,” Giovanni said at the time. “Their situations brought them together, and they have a good understanding of one another. They’re getting through it together.”

Frankly, if this isn’t enough material for Fielder, I don’t know what is.