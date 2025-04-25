Nepo Baby Who Wrote for ‘Vogue’ Is Now Calling for a Met Gala Boycott

The First Monday in May is fast-approaching, and you know what that means? A controversy has hit the immortal Met Museum steps before the red carpet even arrived. In years past, the Met Gala and its sponsor, Vogue, have faced allegations of labor rights violations—namely, long hours and low wages for the employees responsible for the event. Fashion’s biggest night has also become the preferred venue of a myriad of protests in recent years. Well, in 2025, a new detractor has emerged: A former Vogue employee, Met Gala attendee, and a nepo baby.

On Thursday, Jack Schlossberg posted a video on Instagram addressing Vogue Editor-in-Chief and longtime co-chair of the event, Anna Wintour, and calling for a full boycott of the event. The video is just one small part of an ongoing social media blitz led by Schlossberg, who was named a “political correspondent” at Vogue in the run-up to the 2024 election.

“Hey Anna Wintour! I’m sorry but I am boycotting the Met Gala this year. I can’t go in good conscience with so much happening at home and around the world. It’s just not the time. It’s not the time for a party like that,” Schlossberg said. “So much happening at home and around the world” huh? Very specific. Just say oligarchy-funded atrocities that include a genocide! But hey, because virtually no one else with his platform is saying anything, I’ll give it to him.

“So I’m calling on everybody to boycott the Met Gala,” he continued. The video’s caption: “BOYCOTT MET GALA 2025 sorry Anna WINTOUR but it’s NOT THE TIME @voguemagazine.”

An hour later, Schlossberg shared a screenshot of his September 2024 Vogue feature and a tweet that reads, in part: “FASHION IS POLITICAL—So then why is VOGUE SO QUIET ?! VOGUE shouldn’t be so scared of my boycott OF THE MET GALA.” The caption of that post? “I GUESS I SHOULD’VE KEPT MY MOUTH SHUT — then I’d have fit in at the MET GALA.” I was over his whole schtick just a few short months ago, but…do I…like him again??? I might! Then, in another video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Schlossberg said he’d be “launching” something of his own—more specifically, “something important and informative.” OK, I’m over him again.

Finally, on Friday morning, Schlossberg quoted his late grandfather and former president, John F. Kennedy, with the following Instagram caption: “Ask not what your country can do for you. Just boycott the Met Gala.”

“Because VOGUE is PATHETIC — completely scared to take on real issues — PRETENDING to celebrate culture — really, CORPORATE AMERICA’S BITCH — it’s all completely pathetic,” he added in the caption. Damn. Will this whole thing culminate in an IRL protest? Christ, I hope so!

I can never actually tell if Schlossberg is being serious, given he’s an admitted troll, but he’s right about this whole thing, regardless. It “hasn’t been the time” for many, many years.

