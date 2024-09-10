Nikki Haley Thinks Trump & Vance’s Only Problem With Women Is Their Tone

Nikki Haley will never be president, but that doesn’t mean we get to stop hearing her stupid opinions on who should be. In a Monday morning conversation with Brian Kilmeade on Fox & Friends, Haley and Kilmeade discussed the 14-point gender gap between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and Haley rendered some advice that Trump and Vance—who famously love to listen to women!—will surely follow.

“I think it’s because Donald Trump and JD Vance need to change the way they speak about women,” Haley said. “You don’t need to call Kamala dumb. … You don’t need to go and talk about intelligence or looks or anything else. Just focus on the policies. When you call even a Democrat woman dumb, Republican women get their backs up too. The bottom line is, we win on policies, stick to the policies and leave other stuff—that’s how he can win.”