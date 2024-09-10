Nikki Haley Thinks Trump & Vance’s Only Problem With Women Is Their Tone

Nikki Haley will never be president, but that doesn’t mean we get to stop hearing her stupid opinions on who should be. In a Monday morning conversation with Brian Kilmeade on Fox & Friends, Haley and Kilmeade discussed the 14-point gender gap between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and Haley rendered some advice that Trump and Vance—who famously love to listen to women!—will surely follow.
“I think it’s because Donald Trump and JD Vance need to change the way they speak about women,” Haley said. “You don’t need to call Kamala dumb. … You don’t need to go and talk about intelligence or looks or anything else. Just focus on the policies. When you call even a Democrat woman dumb, Republican women get their backs up too. The bottom line is, we win on policies, stick to the policies and leave other stuff—that’s how he can win.”
Haley is, in effect, saying that Trump and Vance just need to change their tone, not their actual policies to surveil pregnancies and ban abortion. How politicians talk about women is obviously important, but no amount of flowery, patronizing language is going to convince me or a good chunk of women voters to support someone who wants to pass policies that kill us. Haley is either delusional or thinks women are stupid, or, more likely, both.
Earlier in their conversation, Kilmeade raised how former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) recently criticized Haley for her support for Trump. Cheney pointed out that Haley previously called Trump “unhinged” and “unqualified,” and said she “can’t understand [Haley’s] position on this in any kind of a principled way.” Haley brushed Cheney’s comments aside and said she supports Trump because we can “vote based on style or we can vote on substance.”
This is nothing if not ironic, considering Haley takes issue solely with the “style” of how Trump talks about women—suggesting women who have accused him of sexual assault aren’t attractive enough, for example—instead of the “substance” of his policies, which include encouraging states to track people’s pregnancies and calling state abortion bans that have pushed numerous women to the brink of death “beautiful.” IMHO, his “style” and “substance” are equally awful, and so is being forced to listen to Haley’s inane, useless opinions!
