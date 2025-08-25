No One’s Doing It Like Him

This week, Brooklyn Beckham is cooking up more than a lengthy estrangement from his family. Have I lost you already? Well, since April, the eldest Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, have been on the outs with the rest of the Beckhams in what I’m calling The Great Beckham Beef of 2025. Not only did the couple miss all three of David’s 50th birthday parties in London, Paris, and Miami, but an online back-and-forth between the siblings has officially gone on for several weeks now. However, it appears Brooklyn isn’t all that bothered.

On Sunday, the amateur photographer, stylist, hot sauce creator, and chef posted a tutorial for “a simple tomato pasta sauce.” Mind you, the man was just lambasted by celebrity chef Aldo Zilli and King Charles‘ former chef Darren McGrady for a burnt bacon carbonara. But because Brooklyn has little shame (thank god), he shuffled back into the kitchen (wearing a “Jesus Is My Homeboy” t-shirt) and started anew.