No One’s Doing It Like Him

As his family continues to feud, the eldest Beckham has coped by doing what he does best: cooking up basic meals.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  August 25, 2025 | 1:54pm
Screenshot: Instagram CelebritiesEntertainmentMisc. Goss
No One’s Doing It Like Him

This week, Brooklyn Beckham is cooking up more than a lengthy estrangement from his family. Have I lost you already? Well, since April, the eldest Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, have been on the outs with the rest of the Beckhams in what I’m calling The Great Beckham Beef of 2025. Not only did the couple miss all three of David’s 50th birthday parties in London, Paris, and Miami, but an online back-and-forth between the siblings has officially gone on for several weeks now. However, it appears Brooklyn isn’t all that bothered.

On Sunday, the amateur photographer, stylist, hot sauce creator, and chef posted a tutorial for “a simple tomato pasta sauce.” Mind you, the man was just lambasted by celebrity chef Aldo Zilli and King Charles‘ former chef Darren McGrady for a burnt bacon carbonara. But because Brooklyn has little shame (thank god), he shuffled back into the kitchen (wearing a “Jesus Is My Homeboy” t-shirt) and started anew.

In the Instagram video, Beckham preps the tomatoes, boils the pasta (notably not in literal seawater like the last attempt), and garnishes it with what looks like two handfuls of raw basil leaves. He’s a visionary.

Nicola then posted an Instagram Story of Brooklyn bringing her a plate as she sits poolside. “Darling, do you wanna try some? It is so good with this basil,” Brooklyn said to his two-time bride. They conclude the exchange with an “I love you,” and scene! Nicola captioned the video, “My perfect Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s family has been yachting in Italy. I know this thanks to multiple gratuitous shots of both Cruz and David in tiny Speedos. Other content from their trip has included sharing a pizza on the deck (Posh didn’t appear to partake) and a cooking class in which the Beckham boys make pasta together. What a coincidence!

Unfortunately, I fear this beef is nowhere near done. Weeks ago, Brooklyn’s family missed the Peltz-Beckhams’ vow renewal in upstate New York. Officiated by Nicola’s evil billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, the nuptials (which took place just three years after their first wedding) joined together her extended family and…no one else. According to reports, Brooklyn even delivered a speech that slighted his family while simultaneously praising the one he married into. Money talks, I guess?

Frankly, I have to praise Brooklyn for his approach to all the rumors about where he and his family currently stand. No matter how many unflattering stories hit the headlines or inedible dishes that inevitably garner criticism, still, he rises. What better PR strategy is there?

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.

 
Join the discussion...